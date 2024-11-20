Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Call the Midwife reveals major season 14 news after teasing emotional last episode
Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE), Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSAK), Rosalind Clifford (NATALIE QUARRY) and Joyce Highland (RENEE BAILEY) in Call the Midwife© Neal Street Productions/Andrea Southam/BBC

The BBC period drama returns with a two-part special over the Christmas period

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Call the Midwife has entered its final week of filming for season 14. The BBC period drama, which returns to our screens with a Christmas special later this year, shared an update from the last few days of shooting, revealing that the characters are battling heavy rain in upcoming scenes. 

"It's been a VERY busy week's filming so far, with all of our cast members heavily involved in... certain activities," teased the caption, alongside a photo of Jenny Agutter, Sister Julienne, being sprayed with water ahead of a "key post-rain scene". 

"There is a real end-of-school feel to things here, and the cast are really enjoying each other's company. Mind you, the weather has been COLD! And there has been an added dampener to their mood this week.... having to film scenes in HEAVY RAIN!" the post continued, before explaining that a rain machine has been used on the set. 

"And in the scenes to follow, once our characters are inside? Well, that's when our costume team takes over - making sure our leading ladies look suitably soggy for the rest of the day by keeping them wet!" read the post. 

Fred Buckle (CLIFF PARISI) in Call the Midwife© Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC
The show returns with a two-part special over the festive period

"In this picture, our trusty costume assistant Georgia soaks Jenny Agutter (Sr Julienne) with water spray before filming a key post-rain scene. You can see from their respectful laughter that they're not enjoying the experience AT ALL."

Angela Turner (ALICE BROWN), Teddy Turner (EDWARD SHAW), Dr Turner (STEPHEN MCGANN), May Tang (APRIL RAE HOANG) in Call the Midwife© Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC
The final week of filming for series 14 is underway

The caption concluded: "Our nuns have faced many tribulations in Call the Midwife over the years, but there are few things worse than ministering to Poplar with a wet wimple! But what is it that's bringing our cast out in such foul weather? You'll have to wait and see."

It comes after the show teased an emotional final episode of the upcoming series. Alongside a behind-the-scenes snap of Zephryn Taitte – aka Cyril – wrapping "an important scene", the drama's social media team penned: "Our actors are no strangers to end slates and emotional moods... and let's just say this last episode has been very full of emotional end slates."

Miss Higgins (GEORGIE GLEN), Cyril Robinson (ZEPHRYN TAITTE), Sister Veronica (REBECCA GETHINGS), Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSACK), Trixie Aylward (HELEN GEORGE), Mrs Wallace (LINDA HARGREAVES), Sister Julienne (JENNY AGUTTER), Geoffrey Franklin (CHRISTOPHER HARPER), Violet Buckle (ANNABELLE APSION), Dr Turner (STEPHEN MCGANN), Joyce Highland (RENEE BAILEY), Rosalind Clifford (NATALIE QUARRY), Nurse Crane (LINDA BASSETT) in Call the Midwife© Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC
The Christmas special airs later this year
So, what can fans expect from the upcoming episodes?

The show will return to BBC One with a two-part Christmas special over the festive period, which will see a fun fair come to Poplar while news of an escaped prisoner sparks fear in the community. 

Sister Monica Joan (JUDY PARFITT) in Call the Midwife© Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney / BBC
Series 14 will air in 2025

The synopsis continues: "The Turner children are caught up in the fever surrounding the Blue Peter Christmas appeal to collect dinky cars and scrap metal. Trixie makes a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother Geoffrey, and Miss Higgins has her grandson Harry stay for Christmas. Violet hosts a mince pie competition but the Buckles’ preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into turmoil."

Fans will be pleased to know that a 15th season has already been commissioned, meaning the show will be on air until at least 2026. 

