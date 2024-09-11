Call the Midwife star Miriam Margolyes exit rumours explained

Call the Midwife star Miriam Margolyes has been making headlines in recent days following reports that she has left the popular BBC show.

But is this true? We've done some digging and here's what we know.

Miriam Margolyes's future on Call the Midwife

While it's true that Miriam will not be appearing in the upcoming 14th season, the actress has not reprised her guest role as Mother Mildred since 2021. HELLO! understands that Miriam is not a permanent cast member and that her previous appearances on the show were on a series-by-series basis.

Furthermore, Call the Midwife will return in 2026 with a 15th season – which was confirmed by the BBC back in February – and it's yet to be revealed which cast members will be returning. So we don't yet know whether Miriam will appear as a guest star in the future.

The Romeo + Juliet actress made her debut in the heartwarming period drama back in 2018, appearing in episodes of seasons eight and nine. She later returned in the 2021 Christmas special, when Mother Mildred turned up at Nonnatus House just in time to treat a newborn with a heroin addiction passed down from its mother.

While Miriam won't feature in the upcoming season, there's plenty for fans to look forward to.

The show returns in December with its annual Christmas special, which is set in 1969 and marks "a poignant turning point" as the final episode set in the swinging sixties.

Creator Heidi Thomas said of the upcoming season: "After all these years, I still get butterflies every time I see the first clapperboard picture from the set. Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade. We can't wait to bring you another season full of touching, exciting, emotional stories from Nonnatus House."

Viewers can also expect a new addition to the cast in the form of child actor Myla Park, who will feature in the upcoming Christmas special.

Judging by the show's official Instagram account, we can also expect to see much of the main cast reprise their roles, including Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan and Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane.

We also expect to see Jenny Agutter return as Sister Julienne, alongside Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson, Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins, and Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica.

Rounding out the cast are Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle, Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle, Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson, Alice Brown as Angela Turner, April Rae Hoang as May Tang, Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner, Edward Shaw as Edward 'Teddy' Turner, Francesca Fullilove as Colette Corrigan and series 13 newcomers Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry as Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford.