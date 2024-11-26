Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey: what happened to JonBenét?

Netflix viewers have been discussing the latest documentary to land on the streaming platform, Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, which follows the investigation into the death of a six-year-old girl who was found dead on Boxing Day in 1993.

JonBenét, six, was a beauty queen who lived in Boulder, Colorado with her parents. The terrible - and bizarre - disappearance and murder of the little girl took place just after Christmas Day, when her parents John and Patsy woke up to realise that their daughter was missing with a ransom note demanding money for her safe return left downstairs.

The long note instructed John to pay a ransom for his daughter's life, reading: "Any deviation of my instructions will result in the immediate execution of your daughter. You will also be denied her remains for proper burial. The two gentlemen watching over your daughter do not particularly like you so I advise you not to provoke them.

"Speaking to anyone about your situation, such as the Police, F.B.I., etc., will result in your daughter being beheaded. If we catch you talking to a stray dog, she dies. If you alert bank authorities, she dies. If the money is in any way marked or tampered with, she dies. You will be scanned for electronic devices and if any are found, she dies."

© Doug Pensinger The residence at 749 15th Street, where JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in December, 1996

The pair reported her missing while submitting the ransom note that demanded $118,000 for her return, which John told investigators was almost identical to his Christmas bonus, suggesting that someone who knew them could have committed the crime.

However, JonBenét had never left her family home, and John discovered her body in the family basement, where she had been murdered. Pineapple had been discovered in her stomach, though her parents couldn't recall giving her any, and there were signs that she had been sexually assaulted.

© ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock The grave of JonBenet Ramsey in Marietta, Georgia, America

The Ramseys and their son Burke, who was at home at the time, were the prime suspects in the young girl's death, and found themselves at the centre of a media storm. The case has widely been considered to be mishandled by police officers investigating the case, particularly due to contamination of evidence and evidence preservation.

However, despite suspicions that the Ramseys had written the ransom note, they were ultimately cleared of all suspicion in 2008, after DNA evidence was used to rule them out, while the trace DNA found on JonBenét's clothes belonged to an unknown male. As such, that would mean that an intruder broke into the family home to kill her - and the case is still an open investigation.