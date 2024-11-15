McCullough Murders explained: From Virginia's siblings' heartbreaking response to where killer is now

Channel 5's new documentary Killed by Our Daughter: The McCullough Murders, delves into the chilling case of Virginia McCullough, who was jailed for life for murdering her parents and lived with their corpses in their Essex home for four years.

But what actually happened? Find out how Virginia kept their deaths a secret for four years and her sisters' heartbreaking statements.

What happened to Virginia McCullough's parents?

In September 2023, the remains of John McCullough, 70, and his wife Lois, 71, were found in sleeping bags at their house in Great Baddow, Essex.

It was their daughter, Virginia, who was responsible for their deaths, which took place between 17 and 20 June 2019.

Using prescription medication, Virginia fatally poisoned her father, a retired business studies lecturer, before stabbing her mother to death.

She lived alongside their bodies for four years, storing John's remains in a "homemade mausoleum" made from breeze blocks and blankets and hid her mother's body behind sleeping bags and duvets in an upstairs wardrobe.

Why did Virginia McCullough kill her parents?

Before her parents' deaths, Virginia had been living in their house rent-free and jobless, spending their money and racking up large debts on credit cards in their names.

Virginia had spent almost £150,000 using her parents' pensions, credit cards and winter fuel payments, with £21,000 depleted on online gambling.

From 2019, the lives of Virginia's parents became increasingly secret as she managed to keep their deaths hidden from her four sisters, extended family and friends.

"The curtains were always drawn and you couldn't see if anybody was in the house," said Phil Sargeant, who lived next door to the McCulloughs for two decades.

"They were just like shadows, they'd move very quickly from A to B," he told the BBC.

According to prosecutor Lisa Wilding KC, Virginia would persistently lie about her parents' whereabouts, cancelling family plans and telling doctors and friends that they were unwell or away on holiday.

"Covid restrictions were a stroke of luck for this defendant in pursuing the deception that her parents were still alive," the prosecutor said at Virginia's sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court in October.

The heartbreaking reactions from Virginia's sisters

Virginia is the youngest of John and Lois' five daughters. Their family said they were "devastated and heartbroken" by their deaths as Virginia was jailed for life in October.

"Mum and Dad loved their trips to the seaside together, where they enjoyed many walks and visited lots of different attractions," they said.

"Their love for the seaside was so great, they were hoping to move to the coast in their retirement years. Mum and Dad always enjoyed the time they spent with us, family was their pride and joy.

"Our family has been left devastated and heartbroken at the deaths of our parents who were taken from us so cruelly."

While giving victim impact statements, one family member, identified as Child A, said [via Essex Live]: "There was nothing stopping Virginia from getting a job and living her life. Her prolific lies and greed are such senseless reasons for killing John and Lois."

Child B added: "[I am] horrified and broken-hearted because of Virginia. We have been robbed of time and the loving bonds with our mum and dad for years to come.

"How dare she [Virginia] rob our family of this right. We are orphans due to this abhorrent and heinous actions for which she is solely responsible."