Wolf Hall: what happened to Rafe Sadler after Cromwell's execution?

Wolf Hall concluded with the heartbreaking execution of Thomas Cromwell after displeasing King Henry VIII. The show has been a smash hit with viewers and critics alike, but how true is it to real-life events—and just what happened after the Earl of Essex's death?

While you can read more here about the fate of Henry's fifth marriage, and how he came to bitterly regret Cromwell's death, what exactly happened to another major player in the TV show, Cromwell's ward and confidant, Rafe Sadler?

Rafe, played by Love Actually star Thomas Brodie Sangster in the show, was raised by Cromwell as his ward to learn government and politics and soon became a trusted advisor to the King while remaining close to Cromwell. Despite King Henry's paranoia and suspicions of plotting and conspiracies, Rafe was not mired in Cromwell's downfall and execution. He went on to serve as an accomplished diplomat.

He negotiated the engagement between Mary, Queen of Scots, and Henry's son, Prince Edward, although this was soon broken as Scotland preferred to ally with France instead. Rafe also served as a member of Parliament and continued to serve during the reign of Edward VI following Henry VIII's death.

However, he made a misstep following Edward's death, initially supporting Lady Jane Grey's claim to the crown in 1553.

Despite this, he was restored to favour under Queen Elizabeth I and was trusted to deal with Mary, Queen of Scots—who was imprisoned in England and eventually executed by her cousin. Rafe became a wealthy man with several landholdings and served as a Privy Councillor.

In 1534, he married Ellen, with whom he welcomed three sons and four daughters: Sir Thomas Sadler of Standon, Edward, Henry, Anne, Mary, Jane, and Dorothy.

However, he faced a scandal when it was discovered that his wife's late husband was actually alive and had been living in Ireland. A subsequent investigation found their marriage to be valid, but Rafe was forced to legitimise his children through a private act of Parliament, titled "An Act for the Legitimation of the Children of Sir Ralph Sadler and Ellene his Wife."

This act set aside her original marriage and legitimised her marriage to Rafe, with the private nature of the matter kept out of any publications at the time.

Rafe died in 1587, aged around 80, and was known as the "richest commoner in England" at the time of his death.