Wolf Hall: everything to know about King Henry VIII’s six wives

Anne was his second wife. Their marriage was 3 years long and ended by her arrest and subsequent execution. Their daughter, who was almost 3 at the time of her mother’s death, would later become Queen Elizabeth I. She was the first English Queen to be beheaded after being accused of treason and adultery.. Before marrying the king, she served as a lady’s maid to Catherine of Aragon.

In 1526, the King started to try to seduce her, but she refused to become the king’s mistress, like her sister was. Henry VIII wanted to cancel his first marriage to marry her, but the Catholic church refused to allow it, so he began to decrease Rome’s influence in England. After their secret wedding in 1532, they were officially married in 1533.

When her daughter became Queen, she started to be considered as a martyr and a heroine of the English Reformation, AKA the separation between the church of England and papal authority.

The castle that served as her childhood home, Hever castle, was given to Anne of Cleves after her death.