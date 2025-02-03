Death in Paradise fans say show has gone 'too far' following shock plot twist

The hit BBC show Death in Paradise left fans taking to social media in droves following a major plot twist concerning Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, played by Don Warrington.

In the opening episode of season 14, it was revealed that Commissioner Patterson was facing the end of his time with the Saint Marie police after JP Hooper warned him that his position was set to be axed. Needless to say, the revelation sent shockwaves through the audience—particularly as Don has starred on the show since season one back in 2011.

WATCH: Don Gilet is the new detective on the show

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "So first they kill a rookie officer, now they’re trying to retire Selwyn?? You’ve gone too far this time!" Another person added: "Whutttttttttttt they want to get rid of Commissioner Selwyn? #DeathInParadise." A third person posted: "NOT SELWYN!! NOT THE COMMISSIONER!!"

Another fan joked: "If they retire Selwyn, we riot."

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon/BBC Don Warrington as Selwyn Patterson in Death in Paradise

Don, 73, opened up about the shock twist, telling The Sun: "He's shocked. It's not what he expected. It comes as a bolt from the blue. He has to deal with a situation that he hadn't expected, and it's making a big change in his life, in his status. He has to work through a crisis, really."

Selwyn is a stalwart presence on the show, known for begrudgingly always looking out for—and eventually forming friendships with—the various new detectives over the years, from Ben Miller to Ralf Little.

© BBC Death In Paradise's DI Neville Parker and Commisioner Selwyn Patterson

The news hints at even more change in the Death in Paradise universe following Ralf's season 13 departure, which saw him replaced by Don Gilet, who plays DI Mervin Wilson, in the Christmas special and season 14.

Tobi Bakare, who returned in season 14 as Sergeant JP Hooper, opened up about whether he would play more of a role in Selwyn's storyline after breaking the news to him.

© Denis Guyenon, BBC Do you think he'll leave?

He told HELLO! and other reporters: "It's a thing, it's how necessary JP's involvement is in Selwyn's story. At this present moment, he is the messenger. And he may be the counselor in the future, or he may be the fixer, but for now, he's a messenger, and I think that the way it's written is done well and there's a nice enough conclusion there. We'll see what happens in the future!"