Death In Paradise fans left 'devastated' minutes into episode after tragic twist

Death in Paradise fans were left stunned and heartbroken after a tragic twist unfolded just minutes into the first episode of the new season on BBC.

The BBC drama returned for its fourteenth series on 31 January at 9 pm, introducing viewers to a brand-new character, Officer Benjamin Brice. The opening scenes followed Benjamin's challenging upbringing and his journey through police training, culminating in his academy graduation.

WATCH: Death in Paradise season 14's trailer

A promising future cut short

© BBC Death in Paradise fans end up in tears just minutes into the new episode

Audiences were hopeful as Benjamin prepared to join the Police Saint Marie force.

In a touching moment, he shared heartfelt reflections on social media, posting the following caption: "I want you to know, if you're feeling lost you don't need to go through what I did – you just need to find your purpose in life like me. And once you do, nobody can take that away from you."

He proudly admired his newly hung police uniform, ready for his first day. However, in a shocking turn of events, Benjamin never made it to his first day.

Viewers were confronted with a devastating scene as his lifeless body was discovered by the roadside, reported by a jogger. The twist occurred even before the opening credits rolled, leaving fans in disbelief.

Fans react with heartbreak

© BBC Fans heartbroken after the first few minutes of Death in Paradise's new episode

Viewers quickly took to social media to express their shock and sadness. One fan wrote: "This might be the most emotionally devastating our theme song has ever felt. Never getting over this one."

Another added: "Fastest I've ever fallen for a character and had them ripped away... Fully broke my heart, poor Benjamin."

The unexpected twist was compared to the emotional opening sequence of Pixar's Up, with another viewer commenting: "Benjamin Brice was killed quicker than Charlie Hulme."

A memorable performance

© BBC Anthony J Abraham delivers a memorable performance

Although his time on screen was brief, Officer Brice left a lasting impression. Actor Anthony J Abraham delivered a heartfelt performance, drawing from his experience in roles such as Fillik in The Acolyte and Jack Ryan in Bad Education.

The new series also marks the official debut of Don Gilet as lead detective DI Mervin Wilson, following the departure of Ralf Little, who portrayed DI Neville Parker.

Fans can watch the first episode of Death in Paradise season 14 now on BBC iPlayer.