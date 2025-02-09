Exclusive: Holly Willoughby gets candid about new TV start - 'I felt scared'

As the former queen of daytime television, there was a point where it seemed that Holly Willoughby was never off our screens. But then, one of the most recognizable faces in showbusiness went through a life-changing experience, forcing her to step away from the limelight and reflect on what was important to her.

Now, more than a year after quitting This Morning, Holly is back – and ready to start a brand-new chapter with Netflix show Celebrity Bear Hunt, which sees her catapulted into the Costa Rican jungle alongside survival expert Bear Grylls and celebrities including Mel B and Boris Becker.

And she reveals to HELLO! exclusively how the adventure show came along at the perfect moment for her. “It really helped me, the whole thing,” she tells us.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Holly took a long break from the spotlight

“I really loved it. It came along at the right time. I think it's good to change things up sometimes and it's good to challenge yourself. In the same way that the celebrities will go into this to challenge themselves and see what they were made of, I thought: 'Right, why not?’”

© GC Images Holly Willoughby left This Morning in 2023

Holly says she jumped at the chance to front the project when her adventurer co-star offered it to her. "When Bear called and asked what I thought I said: 'Yes, count me in.' It's an adventure and who better to go on an adventure with than Bear?"

And Bear agrees that she is stronger than she gives herself credit for.

"I really don't think I did help her. I've learnt that you're tougher than you maybe realise," he tells her. "She's got a great survivor heart."

Holly Willoughby teamed up with Bear Grylls on Celebrity Bear Hunt

The Holly we first see on screen dangling out of a helicopter is a far cry from the elegant presenter seen most recently on ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

And when hello! suggests that happiness can often be found outside of one’s comfort zone, she agrees that it’s important to face fears head-on.

When HELLO!'s Emmy Griffiths met Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls

"Definitely,” she nods. “What I learned from Bear – and it's an important lesson for me – is that I have spent my entire life, even since I was little, being scared of everything and quite often, I'll take the easy road out because then I don't have to test myself and then I don't know if I'm going to be terrified of something.

Holly Willoughy on Celebrity Bear Hunt

"I just assumed that Bear was this guy that would leap out of planes in his sleep and was never fearful of anything. And actually, he does feel the fear, but he just chooses to deal with it by facing it. And I thought okay maybe I just need to be a little bit more Bear and it's not like leaping out of a plane, but it is just going: 'It's actually alright to feel scared.’”

However, the contrast between her previous job requirements and her new project was not lost on her. “You know what, I loved [the helicopter]!" she adds enthusiastically. "When I was sitting there, I thought: 'Oh my God, this is weird. I'm meant to be sitting on a sofa!'"

