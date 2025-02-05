Exclusive: Celebrity Bear Hunt star Joe Thomas talks relationship with Inbetweeners co-star wife in rare comments

The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas has shared a glimpse into his relationship with his wife and former co-star Hannah Tointon.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, he spoke about the initial difficulty of being away from Hannah during the filming of Netflix's Celebrity Bear Hunt.

He said: "I realised, there's a bit of every day where I have to unload onto her and I couldn't do that.

"That was weird - I could almost feel a lump in the day, where I was like, 'Oh that's when I would have done that', because we just speak all the time," he added. "It was like my body didn't quite know what was happening. I found the first bit of it very difficult, and I had to adjust very quickly."

The comedian also added: "Hannah was basically, at the beginning, hoping that I went out really early. I think she was annoyed that I'd really tried to stay in! I think she would have liked it if I'd been out earlier.

"It was amazing, I couldn't believe how all of this stuff just flowed back, and I could speak to my family again, it was amazing."

The happy pair have been in a relationship since the show aired, after playing a couple onscreen, and announced the birth of their first child in 2022.

The two remain private about their relationship; though there have been no reports of their marriage, Joe refers to Hannah as his wife in interviews.

Upon being asked about the first person she spoke to after leaving the show, Joe's co-star Lottie Moss said: "My friends and family – I almost didn't know how to put everything into words. I just want them to watch it and see!"

Ted Lasso actor Kola Bokinni, also on the show, chimed in: "I can't remember, but I think I called my local Chinese, 'Did you miss me?'. No, jokes aside, I think I called my sister, but she didn't even realise I was gone!"

Reacting to watching the show back, Joe pointed out: "I didn't realise quite how worried I look in normal circumstances, that was a surprise. It's like, 'Oh, that's my thing', that I have a resting worried face.

"When I was younger, people would stop me and ask if I was okay. I'm thinking, I suppose, but I can't really think without looking scared!"

