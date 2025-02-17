American Murder: Gabby Petito's ex-boyfriend Jackson reveals her devastating plan

Netflix users are hooked by the latest true-crime documentary American Murder: Gabby Petito, which looks at the devastating death of a 22-year-old woman who was killed by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, during a road trip in July 2021.

While the documentary looks at their relationship ahead of the trip and how things unraveled between the couple, it also features her ex-boyfriend Jackson, whom she reached out to for help. Find out more about Jackson and where he is now.

WATCH: Gabby was killed by her partner while on a road trip

Jackson appears in the documentary, sharing his side of the story after he revealed that Gabby, whom he had dated for around a year before she started dating Brian, had been in touch to tell him about her unhappiness in her current situation. This began when she and Brian were pulled over by police after a passerby called in a domestic dispute after seeing Brian slap Gabby.

© Courtesy of Netflix Gabby was murdered by Brian in July 2021

In the show, Jackson explained that he and Gabby texted and spoke on the phone about her unhappiness with Brian, and he revealed that she had a "plan" to leave him but needed to figure out when to do it.

He explained: "I think that she wasn't sure what he would do or what he could do. I think she wanted to get away but didn't know how to do it. The fact that she reached out to me told me, 'Hey, maybe she feels safe talking to you,' or maybe she felt that I was the only person who would understand. I was making sure that she knew to be very careful."

© Courtesy of Netflix Gabby had reached out to her ex-partner Jackson during her trip

Gabby followed up with Jackson a few days after their initial conversation while they were in the town of Jackson, where she claimed that she had food poisoning from a restaurant. She tried to call Jackson during this time, but he was unable to answer while at work. She went missing on the same day.

© Courtesy of Netflix Gabby Petito, 22, was killed during a road trip.

Brian returned to his parents' house from their long road trip alone. After an extensive search, Gabby was found murdered in Wyoming. Brian confessed to killing her in a notebook before he died by suicide.

Although Jackson spoke about the incident in the Netflix documentary, he goes only by his first name and isn't instantly available on social media, suggesting that he is keen to maintain his privacy despite appearing in the documentary.