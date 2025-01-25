Netflix viewers can't stop binge-watching this new true crime thriller they say is '10 out of 10'

Netflix viewers are hooked on The Breakthrough, a gripping Swedish true crime thriller that has left many binge-watching the entire series in one sitting.

The four-part series, which premiered earlier this month, follows the second-largest criminal investigation in Sweden's history. It is based on the 2004 book by Anna Bodin and Peter Sjölund.

WATCH: Netflix fans also loved Departure

A shocking true story

© Netflix The Breakthrough features a shocking true story

The Breakthrough revisits the haunting case of a double homicide in the city of Linköping, where a child and an older woman were fatally stabbed in broad daylight.

For 16 years, investigators struggled to solve the case, with no suspects or clear motives. A breakthrough came when a genealogist joined the investigation, uncovering crucial evidence that changed the course of the case.

Fans react to the series

© Netflix Fns can't stop watching The Breakthrough

Since its release, the show has taken social media by storm. Viewers have praised it for its gripping storytelling and suspenseful pacing.

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "I've just watched a Swedish 'true' crime series on #Netflix called #Genombrottet / #TheBreakthrough. It's about a double murder that became the second-largest investigation in Swedish history. Really well-made show. Watch it!"

Another viewer shared: "Finished a wonderful watch #TheBreakthrough using genealogical data for criminal cases," while a third added: "#TheBreakthrough 10/10 for a great show and short episodes."

What makes The Breakthrough stand out?

© Netflix Why do people love The Breakthrough so much?

The series has received widespread acclaim for its sharp storytelling, impressive performances, and the unique focus on investigative genealogy.

With each episode running at a brisk 40 minutes, many fans have found the show easy to binge in one go. Several viewers have praised the performances of the cast, describing them as "terrific" and "captivating".

The cast and creators

© Netflix The Breakthrough is a must-watch on Netflix

The Breakthrough is directed by Lisa Siwe and written by Oskar Söderlund. The cast includes Peter Eggers, Mattias Nordkvist, Jessica Liedberg, Jonatan Rodriguez, and Karin de Frumerie.

Additional cast members include Annika Hallin, Julia Sporre, Malin Güettler, Anna Azcárate, Marley Norstad, Pevin Hannah Namek Sali, and Helen Al-Janabi.

Speaking about the series, Lisa shared: "Though this is a fictional drama series about a crime, it is, above all, a depiction of a human tragedy – where we place our focus on the victims and the investigation rather than the perpetrator."

Why viewers are calling it a must-watch

© Netflix The Breakthrough is a must-watch

Fans have praised the show's balance of emotional depth and investigative intrigue. Many have called it a "must-watch" for true crime enthusiasts, with some comparing it to hit series like Mindhunter and Making a Murderer.

The blend of emotional storytelling and factual accuracy has struck a chord with viewers. "It's a story about the compassion and care for one another that is needed to move on when terrible things happen," Lisa added in a statement to Netflix.

All four episodes of The Breakthrough are available to stream now on Netflix.