Brian Laundrie's parents now: new statement, Burn After Reading letter in full and more

Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, are at the centre of the Netflix documentary American Murder: Gabby Petito. Following Gabby's disappearance, the documentary depicts that the couple hired an attorney upon Brian's solo return home and refused to speak to the police. They also ignored Gabby's parents' frantic attempts to contact them for information about their daughter.
While the documentary speculates on their knowledge that their son murdered Gabby during their road trip, it features snippets of a letter titled Burn After Reading, which was written by Roberta to Brian. Read it below, as well as the latest update on the couple, their civil lawsuit with Gabby's parents, and more…
The letter in full
"I just want you to remember I will always Love you and I know you will always Love me. You are my boy. Nothing can make me stop loving you, nothing will or could ever divide us. No matter what we do, or where we go or what we say- we will always Love each other.
"If you’re in jail I will bake a cake with a file in it. If you need to dispose of a body I will bring show up with a shovel and garbage bags. If you fly to the moon, I will be watching the skies for your re-entry. If you say you hate my guts, I’ll get new guts.
"Remember that love is a verb, not a noun. It’s not a thing, it’s not words, it is actions. Watch people’s actions to know if they love you — not their words.
"Therefore I am certain that neither death nor Life, nor angels nor the ruling spirits, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers from above, nor powers from below, nothing in the entire created world can separate our love. Neither hostile powers nor messengers of heaven nor monarchs of earth. Nothing has the power to separate us…
"Romans 8:38 (extended version!) (Nothing can separate us: not hatred, not hunger, not homelessness, not threats, not even sin, not the thinkable or unthinkable can get between us.) ~Not time. Not miles and miles and miles."
The Laundries' comment on the letter
Roberta has denied that the letter is linked to Brian's crimes but was actually written before his trip. In a statement via her attorney Steven Bertolino, she said: "I truly loved my son and simply wanted to convey to him how much he meant to me and how much I loved him.
"I am sure people use phrases all the time to express to their loved ones the depths of their love. Although I chose words that I thought would be impactful with Brian given our relationship, the letter was in no way related to Gabby."
Wrongful death lawsuit
Gabby's family filed two lawsuits against the Laundrie family for wrongful death, with one resulting in a $3 million payout while the other was settled out of court, with the amount kept private. At the time, the Petitos released a statement that read: "All parties reluctantly agreed in order to avoid further legal expenses and prolonged personal conflict. Our hope is to close this chapter of our lives to allow us to move on and continue to honor the legacy of our beautiful daughter, Gabby."
Speaking about whether they expected an apology from the Laundries, Gabby's father and stepmother, Joe and Tara Petito, said: "No. We're never gonna get that." Tara continued: "At this point, I don't want one. I would love for them to be charged with something, I really, really would love that. Do I think that's happening now? Unfortunately, no. So I really want to erase that name out of my memory."
The Laundries' latest statement
The couple's attorney told The US Sun that they believed the documentary contained "inaccuracies," stating: "One perspective depicted as the 'truth' as seen through their lens. Similar to Republicans and Democrats fighting it out lately. Each side believes their perspective is correct. Hard to see through the lens of the other with all the noise and distrust.
"To be clear though, there were no contradictions by my clients, Chris and Roberta Laundrie. The documentary contained many inaccuracies, incorrect juxtapositions of timelines, and misstatements and omissions of fact—perhaps deliberate to capture their 'truth,' perhaps due to simple error. We all know Brian took Gabby's life, and Brian then took his own as well. Let the parents of both Gabby and Brian mourn them in peace."
Where are they now?
Brian's parents continue to live in North Port, around 30 miles north of Ft. Myers in Florida. Since the documentary has been released, they have been photographed by paparazzi outside of their home. Their daughter, Cassie, who is seen in the documentary denying knowing what is happening to reporters, posted claiming that she hasn't spoken to her parents in to years.
She wrote: "If you’re new here. And just starting to attack me today. I’ve been non contact with my parents for almost two years. Have fun."
