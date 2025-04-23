Yellowstone star Cole Hauser makes major career change following Kevin Costner drama

While Yellowstone stars such as Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes have moved on career-wise since the end of the hit modern Western show, Cole Hauser, who plays the fan-favourite character Rip Wheeler, has taken a very different path – appearing to spend some time travelling the world before committing to any new filming projects.

Cole, who starred as the rancher with a heart of gold and Beth's main love interest on the hit show, has not yet signed on to another film or television project and, according to his Instagram profile, seems to be exploring the world, most recently sharing incredible sights from New Zealand and Botswana.

Although Cole doesn't have any new projects just yet, he remains part of the Yellowstone universe, as there is reportedly a planned spin-off show based on Rip and Beth that is set to pick up after the season five finale.

© Getty Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser attend Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" season 5B NYC premiere on November 07, 2024 in New York City

Speaking to People about the planned project, Cole said: "I think America has spoken. They still love the show. We will see what happens over the next year or so and we’ll see what’s next. Hopefully, we can continue to get into people’s living rooms and entertain them the way we have over the last seven years."

Why did Kevin Costner leave Yellowstone?

The beloved show sadly ended on a sour note after a conflict between actor Kevin Costner and the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts and creative differences, as Kevin was keen to film his Western movie franchise Horizon: An American Saga, which clashed with his availability for filming the show.

© Getty Images Kevin Costner attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert At Radio City Music Hall

Sharing his perspective, Kevin told Deadline: "I had a contract to do [seasons] 5, 6 and 7. I was contracted to do that. There's nothing I could have done to get out of that, nor was I trying to just figure out how, when we started. When we finished, I wanted to do 'Horizon.'

WATCH: Watch the trailer for Yellowstone's final season

"It all happened because they shut down one whole season, didn't tell anybody, and I didn't work for 14 months.

"They were silent and that bothered me in the world of how you do things. Why don't you stick up for me? I went and sold this thing for you. I was going to only do one season. I made it for three. I fulfilled three. So, I went from one to three, then I did a fourth one for them, and they wanted to do three more. So, I made the contract to do that. They imploded."