Kelly Reilly moves on from Kevin Costner's Yellowstone drama with exciting next chapter

Kelly Reilly, who is perhaps best known for playing Beth Dutton in the hit show Yellowstone, has moved on from the hugely popular series with two new projects - and they both look seriously good.

The busy actress is set to star in a new TV show, Under Salt Marsh as well as an upcoming movie, Last Meals. Co-starring alongside Samuel L Jackson and Boyd Holbrook, the story follows Jackson as Walter, "a disgraced former White House chef" who finds himself making the last meals for death row inmates, and forms a bond with Reed, a prisoner on hunger strike, even believing that he could be innocent of the crime he has been accused of.

© Paramount Network Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in 'Yellowstone'

Helped by Hannah, played by Reilly, the three become determined to take on the prison's politically motivated head to bring dignity and hope to the inmates. The movie is currently in pre-production with no release date, so watch this space?

What is Under Salt Marsh about?

Meanwhile, Under Salt Marsh is a new Sky drama, and sees Kelly play a former detective turned teacher Jackie Ellis. The synopsis reads: "Under Salt Marsh is a gripping crime thriller set in the fictional Welsh town of Morfa Halen.

© Getty Luke Grimes, Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly at Deadline Contenders Emmy Event, Los Angeles, 07 Apr 2019

"As a once-in-a-generation storm begins to gather far out at sea… teacher Jackie Ellis discovers the body of her 8-year-old pupil, Cefin, seemingly drowned. The discovery sends shockwaves through the community, reviving the ghost of an unsolved cold case that rocked the town three years prior – the disappearance of Jackie’s niece, Nessa, which cost her career.

© AMMUNITION WINE & WHISKEY Kelly Reilly has two new projects in the works

"Cefin’s death summons Jackie's former partner, Detective Eric Bull, back to Morfa Halen to lead the investigation into a community he failed once before. Convinced the cases are linked, Jackie and Bull must reconcile and race to uncover long-buried secrets inside Morfa, before the storm breaks and all the evidence is gone for good."

What was the Yellowstone drama?

Kelly is certainly hugely busy after Yellowstone's conclusion, which ended on a difficult note due to a feud between the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, and the lead actor, Kevin Costner. Kevin quit the show and was ultimately killed off in season five, following scheduling conflicts with Yellowstone filming and Kevin's new Horizon project.

WATCH: The final series wrote Kevin Costner out of the show

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the situation, Taylor explained: "I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone… Once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting.

"He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. [Horizon] seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one."