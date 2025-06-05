Tires star Shane Gillis' life off-screen with TikTok star girlfriend

Tires' star Shane Gillis has been romantically linked to his TikTok star girlfriend Grace Brassel for over a year.

The influencer has openly shared their date nights multiple times on her social media, which has over 535,000 followers on TikTok alone.

The love birds most recently enjoyed a trip overseas in London in March, to watch some wrestling matches and enjoy the tourist sights together.

© Instagram Shane Gillis and his girlfriend Grace Brassel have been together for over a year

Who is Shane Gillis' girlfriend, Grace Brassel?

The 25-year-old is an influencer from New Jersey, who first attended West Chester University, where she studied communication and media studies.

She then transferred to the University of Delaware and graduated in 2021. The content creator shared on Instagram: "Transferring to [Delaware] three years ago was the best decision of my life, and with that I've made the best friends of my life #rollhens."

According to Grace's LinkedIn profile, she is an influencer strategist for DIFF Eyewear. In 2023, The TikToker was also featured on the Dr. Phil show, as an advocate against vaping.

© Instagram Grace has over 535,000 TikTok followers

She shared on her social media: "Watch me be interviewed on Dr. Phil tomorrow on CBS. I teach the children the harms of vaping. Definitely one of the coolest things I've ever gotten to do and thanks to Dr. Phil and the lovely producers. It was such a positive experience. Manifesting more TV appearances in 2023."

The influencer's busy social life

The content creator is also a social butterfly who has gotten to befriend and meet some of the biggest stars. Last July, she attended Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's wedding.

She also hung out with Post Malone, as well as snapped a selfie with Yankees' Aaron Judge.

© Instagram The love birds often enjoy live games together

The content creator's various hobbies

The TikToker is also a big traveler and has been to London, the Bahamas and Mexico. At the start of the new year, Grace reflected on residing in so many different places in 2024, ranging from New Jersey to Philadelphia, to Texas.

On social media she wrote: "OMG what an amazing year. It's been a whirlwind, but so much fun. So blessed for everyone in my life."

One of Grace's main hobbies is going to see live games. She enjoys a plethora of sports, ranging from wrestling to football to baseball. She's also a fan of the nightlife and enjoys getting dolled up for drinks with her girls and dancing in the club.

© Instagram Grace enjoys going to clubs and exploring the nightlife with her friends

How did the couple meet?

The pair was first spotted together in June 2024, at Olivia and Christian's wedding. The duo attended it together and Grace posted pictures from the gathering on social media.

Most recently in March, Grace posted a picture of herself hugging Shane during his time hosting SNL and the caption read: "BEST BIRTHDAY EVER. So proud and so grateful," with a heart and crying emojis.