Netflix viewers' obsessed' with emotional new comedy-drama topping charts worldwide

Netflix's new comedy-drama The Four Seasons is topping charts across the globe. The eight-part series has received a huge response since its release on 1 May.

Inspired by Alan Alda's 1981 film of the same name, The Four Seasons has already amassed over 11.9 million views in just four days. That's more than You season five managed in its first full week.

What is The Four Seasons about?

© Francisco Roman/Netflix Â© 2024 Tina Fey as Kate and Will Forte as Jack in The Four Seasons

The show follows three couples who holiday together four times a year. When one of the couples splits up, the dynamics shift – especially when a younger partner joins the group.

The new series is created by Tina Fey, alongside Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, who all worked together on 30 Rock. It has a similar tone, mixing sharp comedy with emotional weight.

Star-studded cast impresses fans

© JON PACK/Netflix Â© 2024 Tina Fey as Kate and Kerri Kenney as Anne in Episode 101 of The Four Seasons

The show features an ensemble cast including Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Erika Henningsen.

One viewer wrote on Rotten Tomatoes: "Possibly one of the best shows I've watched for an older generation in a long time. We need more of these."

Others praised its character development and realism: "The Four Seasons is not just a romantic comedy, but also a seasonal emotional journey... love and friendship thrive when we adjust and balance in all circumstances."

Viewers' laughed and cried'

© Courtesy of Netflix Kerri Kenney as Anne, Marco Calvani as Claude, and Tina Fey as Kate in Episode 101 of The Four Seasons

The response has been overwhelmingly positive online. One user on X wrote: "I laughed, I cried, I was shocked a few times!"

Another added: "The Four Seasons was such a good, fun, well-written watch. I need them to green-light season two immediately."

Fans also praised the tone: "A story of true human interactions. Following believable relationships that face real-life challenges. Full of laughing and crying."

Emotional honesty is part of its appeal

© JON PACK/Netflix Â© 2024 Steve Carell as Nick and Kerri Kenney as Anne in Episode 101 of The Four Seasons

While light-hearted, the show also tackles mid-life insecurity, divorce and the difficulty of change. Many viewers said they found it relatable, especially for older audiences.

With 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's clear the show is connecting with fans across all age groups.

Netflix has yet to confirm whether The Four Seasons will return for another run. But with numbers like these – and fan demand growing – it looks increasingly likely.

Until then, you can watch all eight episodes of The Four Seasons now on Netflix.