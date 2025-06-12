Fay Ripley's private life with famous husband and two children

Fay Ripley first shot to fame when she made her name on Cold Feet in the late '90s playing Jenny Gifford. Since then, she's remained one of Britain's most beloved TV actresses.

When she's not gracing our screens on What It Feels Like for a Girl and DNA Journey, the 58-year-old BAFTA nominee is busy with her husband Daniel Lapaine, her two children, and her other career endeavours. Scroll down to find out more...

Who is Fay Ripley's husband Daniel Lapaine?

In 2001, Fay married Australian actor Daniel Lapaine. The pair had met three years earlier in 1998 when a mutual friend introduced her to the actor, who is best known as the swimmer in Muriel's Wedding. Shortly after, the pair were married in a lemon grove in Tuscany.

"When I met Daniel and we realised we were going to be together - well, I realised that straightaway," she told The Guardian in 2002.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Fay Ripley and her husband Daniel Lapaine

"With Daniel, there was no working out. I knew instantly, though I didn't trust that particularly." Daniel also said, in an appearance on Loose Women in 2017, that he had "hunted" Fay down after meeting her.

"I decided on her. I hunted her down. I think we both hunted each other. It was mutual hunting." "She's an extraordinary woman."

Do Fay and Daniel have kids?

Since marrying in 2001, the couple has welcomed two children. Fay gave birth to their first child, daughter Parker, in October 2002 and then a son, Sonny, in October 2006.

Fay has spoken at length about becoming an empty nester as her children get older.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Kil Fay Ripley and her daughter Parker Lapaine

She told The Guardian in 2024: "My Sundays are changing. "My kids are now 17 and 21, and we're at a crossroads between me being in control and them being old enough to be in control. I'm in an area of grief. The empty nesting has left me quite sad."

Speaking about her children, Fay also told MailOnline, "This is the most challenging moment of my entire life, seeing my kids grow older."

She then added: "But then you can fill that gap with the grandparent role. I'm happy to do that."

Fay Ripley's career

Fay began taking drama classes during school and has praised her former drama teacher for encouraging her to pursue acting.

"I became an actor because I had a good teacher. When I was 15, one of the few people who said, 'Well done', was my drama teacher, and she was really brilliant. She was a powerful woman. Those women change your life. You always remember them," she recalled in an interview with The Guardian.

© Getty Images Faye Ripley and Daniel Lapaine

Though she was meant to appear in the 1994 film Frankenstein, her scenes were cut.

She gained her first major film role playing Karen Hughes in 1995's Mute Witness. She then went on to star in both the original and the revival of Cold Feet, where she portrayed Jenny Gifford.

Following this, she starred in television hits such as Monday Monday, Reggie Perrin, Suspects, and Finders Keepers.