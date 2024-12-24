Vera star Brenda Blethyn's major change with husband she'll 'probably regret'

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Vera star Brenda Blethyn's major change with husband Michael she'll 'probably regret'
Brenda Blethyn and Michael Mayhew at The South Bank Sky Arts Awards in 2013© Shutterstock

The actress fell for her husband in 1975 

Megan Bull
TV Writer
13 minutes ago
Brenda Blethyn will say goodbye to DCI Vera Stanhope in January. The end of an era, after 14 years, the actress is stepping away, and her husband, Michael Mayhew, couldn't be more supportive. 

BRENDA BLETHYN as DCI Vera Stanhope © Helen Williams
Brenda Blethyn will say goodbye to DCI Vera Stanhope in the final episode of ITV's Vera

The couple – who met in 1975 – are well-accustomed to Brenda's demanding filming schedule but after almost 15 years, the actress is looking to spend more time with her family. 

"Michael's face lit up when I told him [I was going to quit]. I could tell he was kind of pleased I might be around a bit more, though he wouldn't have imposed that on me," Brenda, 78, told Saga Magazine

Brenda Blethyn with Her Husband Michael Mayhew South Bank Sky Arts Awards - 01 May 2012© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock
The TV star with her husband, Michael Mayhew

Noting that she'd "probably regret the decision soon," the TV legend explained that the programme requires her to spend six months of the year away from home, which had inspired her to hang up her bucket hat and badge. 

Brenda and Michael, the former head of graphic design at the National Theatre, reside in Kent and own a second property in London. During production on Vera, however, the actress would travel to the north east, shooting around Newcastle upon Tyne and throughout Northumberland. 

"I've got a family at home and I realised I hadn't had a summer for 14 years with my family," Brenda recalled. 

Brenda Blethyn and Michael Mayhew at 'The Hours' Premiere Reception and Afterparty at the Bluebird Restaurant, Kings Road - 10 Feb 2010© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock
Brenda is saying goodbye to Vera after realising that she wanted to spend more time with her loved ones

Asked for the secret to her almost 50-year relationship, the 78-year-old made a rare comment about their life together. "Two bathrooms. Two different rooms with a television too, so you can watch whatever you want. No arguments. You don't want someone rabbiting on while you're engrossed in an episode of Vera do you?" she joked. 

WATCH: Vera actress Brenda Blethyn talks long filming schedule for ITV show

Brenda and Michael may have met in 1975, but it wasn't until 2010 that they tied the knot. Little is known about their wedding. Brenda has spoken about their decision to not have children, however. 

Brenda Blethyn and Michael Mayhew at 'The King's Speech' play press night after-party,© Shutterstock
Brenda and Michael reside in Kent with their dog, Jack

"Once in a blue moon I've wished I had but it's been so fleeting that it's not been a bother to me. The things I wish I had done I've done, wherever possible," she told the Daily Mail

Reflecting on her life with Michael, the TV star explained that they get on so well because they both appreciate each other's independence. "I genuinely think it's about having our own space," Brenda declared. 

brenda blethyn husband
Brenda has spoken about her decision to not have kids

"We have a place on the coast in my hometown of Ramsgate in Kent, and even when we're there we sit in separate rooms, Michael with his music in one, me with my crossword in another. We have so little in common but the relationship obviously works. Michael makes me laugh like nobody else does, and I think he likes me for my honesty and my kindness." 

Together, Michael and Brenda share an adorable cockapoo named Jack, and with the conclusion of Vera, she'll be able to spend time with her beloved dog, too. 

