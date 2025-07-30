Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Muir switches gears to to show next level support for best friend Kelly Ripa
david muir kelly ripa© Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

The World News Tonight anchor invited the LIVE with Kelly & Mark host to his turf for a change

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon
New York
14 minutes ago
David Muir and Kelly Ripa will always be there to support each other.

The two ABC mainstays have been friends for several decades, and have both been part of each other's big milestones, both personal and professional ones.

This week, it was the World News Tonight anchor's turn to support the LIVE with Kelly & Mark host, along with her husband Mark Consuelos, and their latest venture. Watch the moment below.

WATCH: David Muir hosts Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Though David has been a frequent visitor over at Kelly and Mark's LIVE set, this time it was the couple's turn to visit David's — they are in the same, brand new building after all — as they promoted their new ESPN original series Running with the Wolves.

The series, which premiered Tuesday, July 29,  gives fans an intimate look at Kelly and Mark's journey as owners of Italian Serie C soccer club Campobasso FC, which they purchased in 2022.

Anchorman/journalist David Muir and actress/TV Host Kelly Ripa attends the 6th Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on November 14, 2018.© Getty Images
Kelly and David in 2018

Fans were eager to see them appear on David's show, particularly Mark's rare insight into his childhood growing up partly in Italy. "Just watched the first two episodes! Ready for the next two and hopefully more episodes in the future," one wrote after a clip of it was shared on Instagram.

Others followed suit with: "Great story! Good luck," and: "So far, so good," as well as: "Watched the first episode. I just love it. So interesting to see how things become what they are. Been watching Kelly since the beginning and I am in love with Mark. What an absolutely wonderful couple. I watch every morning."

