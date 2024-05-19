Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' cutest throwback photos as Hayley and Mateo on All My Children

Long before coming to their full circle moment as co-hosts of LIVE with Kelly & Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-stars and on-screen love interests.

The longtime couple, who have been together for almost three decades, met in 1995 when the Riverdale alum joined the cast of All My Children, in which his future wife had been starring as Hayley since 1990.

They eventually became beloved TV couple Hayley and Mateo, who had a whirlwind proposal and subsequent wedding at a hospital after Mateo rescued Hayley from a kidnapping.

Off the screen, the couple had a slightly less dramatic, but still whirlwind, wedding. They decided to elope in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, at the Chapel of the Bells one year after they first met, when they had a rare two-day break from work and wanted to escape the dreary New York City weather. They have since welcomed three kids, Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquín, 21.

Below, take a trip down memory lane and see some of Kelly and Mark's best photos as the one and only Hayley and Mateo.

1/ 7 © Getty Where It All Started Haley and Mateo (and Kelly and Mark) where officially introduced to each other five years into the former's tenure on the soap opera, in 1995.

2/ 7 © Getty Getting To Know Each Other Kelly and Mark during an episode that aired on October 8, 1997

3/ 7 © Getty Island Time Hayley and Mateo went on vacation in Jamaica for a March 1996 episode.

4/ 7 © Getty Jamaica, Ooh I Wanna Take Ya! Haley and Mateo were falling in love to the rhythm of a steel drum band in Jamaica

5/ 7 © Getty Hospital Wedding Mateo both proposed to and married Hayley in the hospital after rescuing her from a cave and saving her from a kidnapper in a May 28, 1997 episode.

6/ 7 © Getty Round Two Hayley and Mateo enjoyed a proper wedding ceremony during a June 16, 2000 episode.