Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' cutest throwback photos as Hayley and Mateo on All My Children

Long before coming to their full circle moment as co-hosts of LIVE with Kelly & Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-stars and on-screen love interests.
The longtime couple, who have been together for almost three decades, met in 1995 when the Riverdale alum joined the cast of All My Children, in which his future wife had been starring as Hayley since 1990.
They eventually became beloved TV couple Hayley and Mateo, who had a whirlwind proposal and subsequent wedding at a hospital after Mateo rescued Hayley from a kidnapping.
Off the screen, the couple had a slightly less dramatic, but still whirlwind, wedding. They decided to elope in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, at the Chapel of the Bells one year after they first met, when they had a rare two-day break from work and wanted to escape the dreary New York City weather. They have since welcomed three kids, Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquín, 21.
Below, take a trip down memory lane and see some of Kelly and Mark's best photos as the one and only Hayley and Mateo.