Alan Ritchson's new Reacher co-star to stir things up as romance is revealed

The highly-anticipated next installment of Reacher is taking shape.

The Alan Ritchson led Prime Video hit is going into its fourth season, which will be based on the 2009 Lee Child novel Gone Tomorrow, the thirteenth book in the Jack Reacher book series.

And, though fans already know to expect plenty of action, they should get ready to get some romance from the new season as well.

© Getty Alan filming Reacher in June

New photos from filming the fourth season have given us the first glimpse at Alan's newest on-screen love interest, who is played by Sydelle Noel.

The actress, best known for her role in GLOW, will star as homicide detective Tamara Green, Jack's love interest, per ScreenRant, as well as a partner to fellow newcomer Kevin Corrigan's character Detective Docherty.

In addition to Sydelle and Kevin, the forthcoming season is also welcoming Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette (Barry), Indonesian singer-actress Agnez Mo (Pernikahan), and Indonesian-French singer Anggun (Levitating) as series regulars as well as Kevin Weisman (Marvel's Runaways), Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys), and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as recurring guest stars, per Deadline.

© Getty Sydelle on set with Alan

ScreenRant further reports that Sydelle's character Tamara draws from Theresa Lee, who is in the book the fourth season is adapting. In it, Theresa works alongside Reacher to investigate a high-stakes case in New York City, however in the television adaptation, she's paired with her NYPD partner Docherty and ultimately is intrigued by Reacher.

Though Alan is now the titular character, the role was previously helmed by Tom Cruise for two films, the first of which premiered in 2012 and was directed by his longtime collaborator and Mission Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie.

© Getty The actress will star as Tamara Green

The film also featured Jai Courtney, who recently opened up to Forbes about missing out on the Jack role once the series was announced. "I've seen the show, and I remember when that was casting, I was like, 'Wait, I'm big enough to play Jack Reacher,' and they were like, 'No, that's too close to home,' which was a bummer at the time," he revealed, adding: "I never got to look in."

Still, he has nothing but praise for the man who did get the role, Alan, with whom he is starring in War Machine, a forthcoming science fiction action film from Netflix. "Alan's great in that, and he's great in War Machine," he said, and maintained: "I admire that dude and what he's doing."

© Getty Sydelle at an event for her show GLOW in 2018

"It's weirdly cool to see big, burly blokes getting roles because there was such a fear for a while. I know we've always had iconic action stars with certain physiques, but as someone who's not small, it's nice to see dudes in dramatic roles who aren't getting pigeonholed so much," he then noted.

"He's getting a chance to do that with a lot of the work he's setting up, so props to him," he added. "I can't wait to see how that movie does."