Kevin Bacon shares disappointing news and fans are not happy: 'I wish I had an explanation'

Kevin Bacon unfortunately won't be returning as Hub Halloran.

Just over a month after the premiere of his new show The Bondsman — which was not made as a mini-series and had a finale that suggested more to come — the Footloose actor has spoken out about its cancellation after just one season.

Comprised of eight episodes, the supernatural show first premiered on Prime Video on April 3, and quickly shot to #1 on the streamer's Top 10 List; it currently still is the #2 original series for Amazon, just behind its mega-hit Reacher, which premiered a month prior, starring Alan Ritchson.

© Getty Images Kevin discussing The Bondsman during SXSW on March 7

Following news of its cancellation, Kevin took to Instagram to discuss it with fans, though admitted he didn't have an "explanation" for it.

In a video captioned "A note from Hub," referring to his character, Kevin first shared: "Hey folks. [I'm] really bummed out that The Bondsman is not coming back for a second season."

"You know I just really loved walking in Hub Halloran's shoes, making that show with so many great talented people, making that music," he continued. "I wish I had an explanation for you but I honestly don't."

© Getty The actor and his wife at the premiere of the series in New York City

He went on: "For those of you who checked it out and wrote so many sweet comments — and there were a lot of you — I just want to say thanks. [It] means a lot to me," and concluded: "You know, I guess that's the way it goes."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with more sweet comments, lamenting over the short-lived show, with one writing: "I am so freaking bummed it's not renewed! My husband and I loved it! Someone needs to pick it up and finish it. Pleeeeeeeeease."

© Getty Images His son Travis also worked on the show

Others followed suit with: "See if Netflix can pick it up! The show is fantastic!" and: "So sorry! It was great!" as well as: "So bummed! I loved it!" plus another one of his followers also wrote: "Such a great and DIFFERENT show."

In the series, which also featured Jennifer Nettles, Beth Grant, Damon Herriman, Maxwell Jenkins and Jolene Purdy, among others, Kevin starred as Hub, a resurrected bounty hunter who gets an unexpected second chance at life, love and his nearly forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist.

© Getty He is also a dad to daughter Sosie

Both Kevin and his son Travis Bacon, a composer and member of heavy metal band Contracult, also worked on the soundtrack for the series.

In addition to Travis, Kevin is also a dad to daughter Sosie Bacon, an actress, who he shares with wife Kyra Sedgwick, who he married in 1988. The couple is based between homes in Manhattan's Upper West Side, Connecticut, and Los Angeles.