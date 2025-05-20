Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kevin Bacon shares disappointing news and fans are not happy: 'I wish I had an explanation'
The Footloose actor's new show The Bondsman won't be returning for a second season

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Kevin Bacon unfortunately won't be returning as Hub Halloran.

Just over a month after the premiere of his new show The Bondsman — which was not made as a mini-series and had a finale that suggested more to come — the Footloose actor has spoken out about its cancellation after just one season.

Comprised of eight episodes, the supernatural show first premiered on Prime Video on April 3, and quickly shot to #1 on the streamer's Top 10 List; it currently still is the #2 original series for Amazon, just behind its mega-hit Reacher, which premiered a month prior, starring Alan Ritchson.

Kara Warner and Kevin Bacon speak during 'Kevin Bacon: A Career Retrospective From Footloose to The Bondsman' at Austin Convention Center on March 07, 2025 in Austin, Texas© Getty Images
Kevin discussing The Bondsman during SXSW on March 7

Following news of its cancellation, Kevin took to Instagram to discuss it with fans, though admitted he didn't have an "explanation" for it.

In a video captioned "A note from Hub," referring to his character, Kevin first shared: "Hey folks. [I'm] really bummed out that The Bondsman is not coming back for a second season."

"You know I just really loved walking in Hub Halloran's shoes, making that show with so many great talented people, making that music," he continued. "I wish I had an explanation for you but I honestly don't."

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick at Prime Video's "The Bondsman" Premiere held at Village East by Angelika theater on March 31, 2025 in New York, New York© Getty
The actor and his wife at the premiere of the series in New York City

He went on: "For those of you who checked it out and wrote so many sweet comments — and there were a lot of you — I just want to say thanks. [It] means a lot to me," and concluded: "You know, I guess that's the way it goes."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with more sweet comments, lamenting over the short-lived show, with one writing: "I am so freaking bummed it's not renewed! My husband and I loved it! Someone needs to pick it up and finish it. Pleeeeeeeeease."

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and Travis Bacon attend Prime Video's "The Bondsman" New York Premiere at Village East Cinema on March 31, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images
His son Travis also worked on the show

Others followed suit with: "See if Netflix can pick it up! The show is fantastic!" and: "So sorry! It was great!" as well as: "So bummed! I loved it!" plus another one of his followers also wrote: "Such a great and DIFFERENT show."

In the series, which also featured Jennifer Nettles, Beth Grant, Damon Herriman, Maxwell Jenkins and Jolene Purdy, among others, Kevin starred as Hub, a resurrected bounty hunter who gets an unexpected second chance at life, love and his nearly forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist.

Sosie Bacon (L) with her parents actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick arrive for the premiere of the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 10, 2024© Getty
He is also a dad to daughter Sosie

Both Kevin and his son Travis Bacon, a composer and member of heavy metal band Contracult, also worked on the soundtrack for the series.

In addition to Travis, Kevin is also a dad to daughter Sosie Bacon, an actress, who he shares with wife Kyra Sedgwick, who he married in 1988. The couple is based between homes in Manhattan's Upper West Side, Connecticut, and Los Angeles.

