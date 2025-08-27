Is Twilight coming out with a new movie? Details as fans freak out over cryptic new teaser

Fans were sent into a tailspin after official Twilight social media accounts teased that stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner will return to our screens, 13 years after the final instalment of the franchise hit theaters. The official page played coy with their Instagram post, which featured a poster of the main trio alongside the words, "Forever begins again". The bottom of the poster read, "This October," hinting that fans will be getting a slice of Twilight sooner rather than later.

Back on the screen

"Tomorrow," the post was simply captioned, and Twihards wasted no time rushing to the comment section to share their joy. "I am panicking!!!!!! Please tell me I'll be seeing my man Edward on a big screen soon!!!!!!!!" wrote one fan in all caps, while another added, "What is going on!"

"Don't even play with me right now," shared another, while Taylor himself chimed in with a laughing emoji. The post seems to suggest that the five films will be returning to theatres, including Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). The supernatural franchise grossed more than $3.3 billion at the box office and made the cast into certified superstars. The films are still beloved today, having experienced a resurgence in popularity in recent years.

To learn more about the Twilight series, watch the trailer below...

WATCH: Twilight (2008) Official Trailer

When asked why she thought the franchise continued to be so successful, the first film's director, Catherine Hardwicke, told The Hollywood Reporter: "Everybody wants to have that first love. That's just undeniable. That's just a head rush that makes you feel ecstatic. A love that's like a drug…And that's what I was really trying to create in the movie."

A new beginning

© Getty Images The films launched the careers of Kristen, Robert and Taylor

The films launched the careers of Kristen, Robert and Taylor in particular, and will welcome a whole new set of stars for the upcoming animated series, Midnight Sun. The series is based on Stephanie Meyer's novel of the same name, which was released in 2020 and followed Edward's point of view from the first book. Stephanie will serve as executive producer, and the script will be written by Sinead Daly, known for her work on Tell Me Lies, Raised by Wolves and The Get Down.

"I'm super excited to work with the amazing people at Netflix, and to see the world of Twilight without any of the restraints of live action," the author wrote on her website. "I think we're going to be able to make something truly beautiful."

Fan frenzy

© WireImage Stephanie is the author of the Twilight series

The frenzy around the franchise seemingly never died down, and the constant attention would go on to have adverse effects on its main stars, including Taylor. "When I was 16, 17, 18 years old, waking up and trying to just go out for a walk or go on a date, and I've got 12 cars waiting outside my house to follow me wherever I'm going, or you show up to an airport, or anywhere, and [there are] thousands of fans screaming,” he said on Today in 2022. "In the moment, it got frustrating because you just wanted to live a normal life."

© Getty Taylor opened up about the fan frenzy he experienced

"I went so many years either not leaving my house, or if I did, you know, hats, sunglasses, and just scared," he added. "It built up something inside of me where, even if I didn't know it, I was scared to go out. I'd get super anxious to go out. So I just didn't." As for Kristen and Robert, the former couple have both gone on to have incredible careers, with the brunette beauty being nominated for an Oscar for her work in Spencer, and the heartthrob becoming a prestige actor known for films like Tenet and The Lighthouse.