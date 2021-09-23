Where is the cast of Twilight now? Where are the residents of Forks nowadays?

It's autumn, the nights are getting darker and all four Twilight films are available on Netflix, which can only mean one thing. We will be spending all of our October and some of our November realigning with Team Edward or Jacob.

The final instalment in the film series was released in 2012, and we can't believe how much time has passed! So what are our favourite cast members up to now? Find out here...

Kristen Stewart - Bella Swan

Following Breaking Dawn Part 2, Kristen went on to star in a series of indie films including American Ultra, Certain Women and Lizzie before going back to blockbusters with Charlie's Angels and Underwater. She is currently in a relationship with screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

Robert Pattinson - Edward Cullen

Robert has definitely done his fair share of unusual films since finished the Twilight saga, starring in The Lighthouse, The Devil All the Time and The King (complete with a now-iconic French accent). He is due to star in The Batman as Bruce Wayne AKA Batman himself, and also recently accidentally blew up his kitchen in the middle on an interview. Details here. Robert is currently dating Suki Waterhouse.

Taylor Lautner - Jacob Black

Taylor became a very successful television career after putting his shirt back on following the role of werewolf Jacob Black. He is perhaps best known for playing Dale in British sitcom Cuckoo, and also starred in Scream Queens as Dr Cassidy Cascade.

Nikki Reed - Rosalie Hale

She was a vampire girl, he was vampire boy, can I make it any more obvious? Nikki tied the knot with The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder in 2015, and the pair welcomed a daughter in 2017, aw! Career-wise, the star appeared in yet another vampire show V-Wars back in 2019, and as Betsy Ross in Sleepy Hollow.

Anna Kendrick - Jessica Stanley

Anna has become a breakout star since appearing in the films as Bella's passive-aggressive pal. She has gone on to star in Pitch Perfect, A Simple Favour, Into the Woods and Trolls, providing the voice of Poppy alongside Justin Timberlake.

Ashley Greene - Alice Cullen

Since we're clearly not getting an Alice Cullen spinoff any time soon, let's see what Ashley has been up to in the meantime! She has starred in films including Bombshell, Accident Man and Wish I Was Here. She also tied the knot to television announcer Paul Khoury in 2018.

Peter Facinelli - Carlisle Cullen

We were all a little in love with Dr Carlisle in Twilight, so what is he up to now? The actor has since appeared in Glee, Supergirl, SWAT and Magnum PI, alongside films including Running with the Devil and The Damned. He also recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Lily Anne Harrison.

Elizabeth Reaser - Esme Cullen

Elizabeth has had a hugely successful prestige TV career since saying goodbye to Esme Cullen. She starred in True Detective season one, Mad Men, Manhunt: Unabomber, as the eldest sister Shirley in The Haunting of Hill House, and finally as Mrs Winslow in The Handmaid's Tale.

Mackenzie Foy - Renesmee Cullen

Bella and Edward's CGI child is all grown up! Mackenzie is now 19, and has starred in Interstellar, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and The little Prince. She is also to star in an upcoming adaptation of Black Beauty.

