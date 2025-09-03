Will Countdown have a season 2? Creator teases show's future

The waiting game has begun for fans of Countdown — and for its stars as well. The hit Prime Video series starring Jensen Ackles capped off its season one with a major cliffhanger (spoilers ahead…) one that sees Jessica Camacho's character Amber Oliveras' life be put at risk. And though with an ending like that, how could you not have a second season, creator Derek Haas maintains there are no guarantees.

Speaking with TVLine about the finale and the possibility of a season two, Derek said of having it be Grant Harvey's character Todd that kidnaps Oliveras: "Well, he does see her at the bar, and he thinks, 'That's the most vulnerable member I could pick off,' not knowing what she's capable of, but as a hunter, sometimes you go for the member you think you can take down of the flock with the least resistance. You find out that he's pinning all of this on someone else. So I think that's part of his plan, but that part of the plan might be his undoing."

© Elizabeth Morris/Prime Countdown's plot reads: "When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered, LAPD detective Mark Meachum is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate."

As for Todd's plan, the creator teased: "He's going to shoot her. That's the plan. Will he? We're going to wait and see. If the dog was a test run and we, the audience, don't know the end result to that, even though we talked about it, then this is not good for Oliveras' future."

Recommended video You may also like TRAILER: Prime Video's Countdown

After that however, he stayed largely mum on what else fans can expect, simply staying that viewers should "stay tuned," though the show, which premiered in June and also stars Eric Dane, Violett Beane, Milo Ventimiglia, and Uli Latukefu, among others, has not yet been renewed for a second season.

Still, he previously maintained to TVLine in July that he is "feeling good" about the show's future. "I haven't done streaming before, so kind of all of the analytics are new. It's different from when I was doing network and you knew the next morning, like, oh, this is doing great, whatever," Derek, who is also the brains behind Chicago Fire, though he left the One Chicago franchise in 2023, said, adding: "But I'm excited because it feels like we continue to pick up viewers every week and so that gets me all excited."

© Elizabeth Morris/Prime Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), and Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane) on COUNTDOWN

"I said this before with Chicago Fire way back when. I was like, as long as people keep showing up, we'll keep making it. Now did I think that would go for 14 years? I had no idea," he went on, and maintained: "So I will say the same thing about this: As long as people keep watching and digging it, then we will keep making it."

© Getty Jensen Ackles, Derek Haas and Eric Dane attend the "Countdown" Premiere and After-Party on June 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

As for whether everyone will be back… Derek of course said he wants "everybody back, however noted: "Honestly, there's a component to it that's not creative, but I'm being honest about showrunning that has to do with financial reasons or network, their own thoughts, everybody has to come together and decide what's best. I like returning faces."

© Getty Jessica Camacho, Eric Dane, Jensen Ackles, Vernon Sanders, Violett Beane, Derek Haas, Elliot Knight and Uli Latukefu attend the "Countdown" Premiere and After-Party on June 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

"I think audiences invest in these characters, and that takes time and years. It's a little different because I worked on 22-episode shows, and in two seasons, we had what would be four seasons of a streamer show. So I'd like to slow play it with these characters and keep them around for a long time and get the audiences tracking their lives … And boy, fingers crossed you get that kind of a chance. But I'd love to see Shepherd 10 years from now leading her own task force. That would be awesome."