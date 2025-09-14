Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Pitt star Katherine LaNasa teases 'complex' season 2 in new update
Subscribe
The Pitt star Katherine LaNasa teases 'complex' season 2 in new update

The Pitt star Katherine LaNasa teases 'complex' season 2 in new update

Katherine earned her first Emmy nomination for her role as head charge nurse Dana Evans in the medical drama, which follows the challenges faced by emergency department staff at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center

Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisDeputy TV and Film Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Pitt star Katherine LaNasa has given fans an idea of what to expect from the highly anticipated second season. Speaking to HELLO! on the red carpet of Warner Bros. Television Group's 77th Emmy Awards Nominees Celebration in Los Angeles on Saturday, the actress, who plays head charge nurse Dana Evans in the medical drama, revealed that viewers can expect a "more complex dive" into the characters and teased her character's return to the hospital. 

As for what's in store for head charge nurse Dana Evans, whose departure from the hospital was hinted at in the season one finale after she was punched in the face by a disgruntled patient, Katherine revealed that Dana returns in a "very uneven place", adding that she doesn't know where the storyline is going. 

Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans in The Pitt alongside Noah Wyle as Dr Robby© Warrick Page/MAX
Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans in The Pitt alongside Noah Wyle as Dr Robby

Katherine earned her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Pitt, which follows the challenges faced by emergency department staff at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More