The Pitt star Katherine LaNasa teases 'complex' season 2 in new update

The Pitt star Katherine LaNasa has given fans an idea of what to expect from the highly anticipated second season. Speaking to HELLO! on the red carpet of Warner Bros. Television Group's 77th Emmy Awards Nominees Celebration in Los Angeles on Saturday, the actress, who plays head charge nurse Dana Evans in the medical drama, revealed that viewers can expect a "more complex dive" into the characters and teased her character's return to the hospital.

As for what's in store for head charge nurse Dana Evans, whose departure from the hospital was hinted at in the season one finale after she was punched in the face by a disgruntled patient, Katherine revealed that Dana returns in a "very uneven place", adding that she doesn't know where the storyline is going.

© Warrick Page/MAX Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans in The Pitt alongside Noah Wyle as Dr Robby

Katherine earned her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Pitt, which follows the challenges faced by emergency department staff at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.