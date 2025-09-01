Exclusive: Love is Blind UK couples share 'emotional' split details after shocking reunion

Love is Blind UK has had viewers hooked ever since the very first episode in the pods. A year on from when we last saw the pod squad, the reunion episode brought us up to speed on everything we'd missed – and where each couple stands now. From instant connections to fiery conflicts and a few spleen-inspired decisions, the reunion, which aired on Sunday 31 August, featured some shocking revelations – including the breakup of three major couples. But which pairings confirmed their split, and are any still together? Keep reading for all the details – including exclusive chats with the main cast.

As someone who's been glued to the screen since the first episode dropped on Netflix, I can safely say this has been one of the most dramatic Love is Blind seasons to date. Despite the quick chemistry between some of the strongest couples, I was shocked to see it all fall apart – for one pair, only a few weeks after the wedding day. This addictive reality show has been a rollercoaster of emotions, and I'm already counting down the days until the next season. But first, which couples confirmed their split?

© Courtesy of Netflixn The reunion kicked off in the usual style – with the cast all lined up on the sofas, ready to fill hosts Matt and Emma Willis in on the past year. It was clear from the start that some were on friendlier terms than others.

© Courtesy of Netflixr Sarover and Kal First up were Sarover and Kal, who looked visibly uncomfortable perched at opposite ends of the sofa. Three months in, Sarover revealed, Kal walked away from the marriage, telling her it was the best decision for them both. He gave three reasons: there was no spark, they were very different people, and she was more emotional and affectionate – something he couldn't match. From Sarover's point of view, she was completely blindsided by these revelations, and had no idea what changed.

WATCH: Sarover discusses her split with Kal

© Courtesy of Netflixn When she spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her experience, Sarover said: "It's a bit traumatic to talk about, if I'm going to be honest, because the Kal I fell in love with was not the Kal who was my husband after the show finished." "Honestly, I would pick that same Kal a hundred times over in the pods because I genuinely fell in love with that Kal," she continued. "The Kal afterwards, I did not even recognise him. It's sad, I even struggle to talk about it."

© Courtesy of Netflixr Meanwhile Kal said: "Watching it back, you feel almost like a bad person because it didn't work out, and seeing people root for you is a strange thing – it's almost like a bit of pressure. I do look back on it that time with [Sarover] very fondly and for me, it's not been tainted by the breakup." When asked what he'd learned about himself, Kal said: "I don't think I'll be in a relationship again. I'm not saying I won't date again, but if I couldn't make it work with Sarover, who am I going to make it work with? "Because on paper, she was everything I wanted and still I wasn't content or at peace with myself. For me, it's acceptance that I'm a little bit different and I'm okay with that. I don't need a partner to feel fulfilled, I'm very content on my own."

© Courtesy of Netflixn Ashleigh and Billy These two had a strong start, but by the wedding day, Billy was visibly torn about whether to match Ashleigh's "I do". At the reunion, the couple revealed that they also lasted just under three months. For Billy, he struggled with the transition into real life after the experiment ended, and called it quits on New Year's Day. While he was honest with Ashleigh about his reservations, Billy told her: "I went there to find love, and if I'm split down the middle, I'm going to take a chance on love every single time." When speaking to HELLO!, Ashleigh said that hearing Billy say yes was the confirmation she needed.

"But as soon as we left and we started embarking on life, he didn't treat it like a marriage – it was as if he was dating me." She continued: "There was no fight for me. I was severely let down and disappointed in this man."

© Courtesy of Netflixr Meanwhile, Billy added: "It was emotional watching it all back and it just puts everything in perspective of what could've been. "But at the end of the day, in that moment, I felt so much love for her and we're all on the show to find love, so of course I'm going to take a risk. In hindsight, I probably should've said no, but you have to trust your gut."

© Courtesy of Netflixr Bardha and Jed We saw these two in tears when Bardha told Jed she couldn't say "I do" on their wedding day. And while it seemed they could keep working at it, the pair revealed at the reunion that they only managed to stay together for three more weeks after the cameras stopped rolling. Despite moving in together, Bardha's commitment to their relationship by wearing the engagement ring was "the straw that broke the camel's back". Jed asked her to remove it at the gym (which his ex also frequented), and after that moment, they both agreed it was over. Bardha moved to Dubai shortly after.

© Courtesy of Netflixr "We gave it a go – I gave it a go," Bardha told HELLO!. "I don't think he could get past the no and I think deep down, he was [annoyed] that I beat him to the punchline. He didn't try, not even for a second, and I had to cut my losses and go." Meanwhile, Jed said his experience hasn't been tainted by the breakup. "I still look back and I'm laughing at some bits and we were silly and it was a wholesome, genuine experience. But I haven't got any bad feelings towards it at all and I actually liked watching it back."

© Courtesy of Netflixr Who is still together? After the sad news that three couples didn't make it, it was a relief to find at least one couple still happily married: Megan and Kieran. They confirmed their status when Kieran asked the audience to take a moment to appreciate how good his wife looked – adorable! When sitting down with HELLO!, the bubbly couple – who were as cute in person as they were on screen – reflected on how it was to watch their love story back a year later. "It's been so nice," said Megan. "We didn't have phones at the time so finally being able to watch it, it's the weirdest experience ever – but it's fantastic!"