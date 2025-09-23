NCIS: Origins adds major new star — who you'll recognize from Netflix hit

NCIS: Origins is expanding its cast as it heads into its second season. The NCIS spin-off first premiered in October 2024, and follows a young Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the beloved character Mark Harmon originated, who is played by Austin Stowell, giving a glimpse into Gibbs' early days as a special agent, and the personal events that shaped his role on NCIS. Now, not only is the countdown on for the premiere of the second season, coming to CBS on October 14, but to meet a brand new character joining the Origins universe.

Philip Winchester, who most recently featured in the Netflix Western hit Ransom Canyon as Sheriff Dan Brigman, and is also known for his roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Chicago Justice, The Player, and Strike Back, has been cast in a key recurring role opposite Kyle Schmid, who played Special Agent Mike Franks in the first season.

© Getty Philip will make his NCIS: Origins debut in the fourth episode of the second season

Per Deadline, his character Mason Franks will be introduced in the second season's fourth episode. He is the older brother of Mike (Kyle), a Texas-tough cowboy who has recently hit rock bottom. Mason is an honorable man who has fallen on hard times and is desperately trying to keep from losing the family ranch. His desperation leads him to seek help from his estranged little brother.

Recommended video You may also like TRAILER: NCIS: Origins

Season two will pick back up after season one's major finale cliffhanger; Gibbs managed to escape arrest for killing the man who murdered his wife and children, however his freedom came at a price, after Mariel Molino's character Lala went the extra mile to help him, and ended up seriously injured in a car accident after swerving to avoid a child.

Back in July, co-showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal spoke to TVLine about how and when Austin's version of Gibbs will start taking on a stronger leadership role. "We're inching our way there, definitely, in a way that we think is honest for the character," they said, adding: "I mean, just take the fact that in Season 1, we know Gibbs' gut was churning a little bit about Bugs and thinking, 'Maybe there's more to this story?'"

© GC Images The actor appeared on SVU alongside Mariska Hargitay

"But Gibbs didn't go down that path, he didn't gnaw at Franks and say, 'Hey, my gut…' — and he learned in the end he was right," David went on, and emphasized: "Those are all stepping stones toward becoming the Gibbs that we met in 2003," he emphasized, referring to the year Mark took on the character when NCIS first premiered.

© Getty Images Mark is a narrator on the Gibbs spin-off

Austin also recently spoke with Deadline about the role, admitting it's still nerve-wracking playing a younger version of Mark's character — but that he's okay with that. "I was scared for so many reasons," he said, explaining: "There were just so many first times. For me, it was the first time doing a network TV show, first time playing a character that had already been portrayed before me, first time to be number one on a call sheet."

© Getty Austin and Mariel as Gibbs and Lala

"I'm someone who likes pressure; I like to be put in that situation. I want the ball in my hands at the bottom of the ninth. I feel like I do thrive in that situation," he added, however, he noted: "I don't think I'll ever quite get comfortable because, at the end of the day, Gibbs will always be Mark Harmon's character, and I'm playing the younger version of that."