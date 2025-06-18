NCIS: Origins' Austin Stowell reveals why he won't 'ever' be 'comfortable' playing Mark Harmon's beloved character

t definitely isn't easy stepping into Mark Harmon's shoes.

Still, Austin Stowell did as much when he joined the cast of NCIS: Origins as none other than a young Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the character the NCIS alum starred as on the franchise's original show for close to two decades.

Though the Freaky Friday actor departed the show in 2021, thanks to the spin-off prequel Origins, fans have been getting to know a different side of Gibbs as well as what his younger self was like, but it's certainly not an easy role to fill.

Speaking with Deadline about the CBS series, which is weeks away from starting production on season two, Austin confessed it's still nerve-wracking playing a younger version of Mark's character, but he's okay with that.

"I was scared for so many reasons," he said, explaining: "There were just so many first times. For me, it was the first time doing a network TV show, first time playing a character that had already been portrayed before me, first time to be number one on a call sheet."

"I'm someone who likes pressure; I like to be put in that situation. I want the ball in my hands at the bottom of the ninth. I feel like I do thrive in that situation," he added.

However, he noted: "I don't think I'll ever quite get comfortable because, at the end of the day, Gibbs will always be Mark Harmon's character, and I'm playing the younger version of that."

Though Mark doesn't have a role in the show per se, he does serve as both a narrator and an executive producer.

Speaking with CBS last year ahead of NCIS: Origins' premiere, Austin, who has previously starred in The Hating Game, The Inheritance, and Keep Breathing, similarly confessed: "I felt very confident in what I could bring to the character, and then the second you walk in the room, that all goes out the window when you're staring at the guy who has done it for 20 years," referring to Mark.

He further shared: "You come in and audition here for years and years, and all of a sudden, you're presented with a badge with your name on it," of working on the iconic Paramount lot.

And despite his nerves, he always had the full support of Mark, who knew from his audition that Austin was the guy to take over, and has been there to help every step of the way.

Recalling his casting, he shared: "I thought Austin had a presence. I think Austin walked out and you felt the room jump a little bit."