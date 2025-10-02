Kelly Ripa admits she wants 'to scream' at husband Mark Consuelos with on-air birthday confession

Kelly Ripa ushered in her 55th birthday on Thursday with a candid revelation about her relationship with husband Mark Consuelos. The LIVE with Kelly & Mark host admitted that she wants "to scream" at her partner when he interrupts her personal time. The celebratory birthday installment began with a debate between the co-hosts when Kelly addressed an article she read that highlighted the importance of "brief periods of alone time" that are "crucial to de-stress and regulate your emotions" in light of the digital world. "I love alone time," Kelly told the audience, before Mark asked his wife, "You don't take it personally that I love alone time, right?"

The blonde beauty revealed that not only does she not take it personally – she actually prefers when Mark doesn’t intrude on her alone time. "Sometimes when I'm enjoying my alone time and you come in the room, I want to scream," she replied. "You know what I mean? I feel like you've interrupted my alone time because you're done with your alone time. And then you just come in, like, oh, your alone time's done, so so is mine. But I need 40 more minutes. It's there if you read the schedule."

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa turned 55 on Thursday

"No, no, it doesn't say, 'Kelly alone time,'" responded Mark, with Kelly adding, "Okay, I'll be more specific" in the future. Mark began the episode with a special birthday tribute to his wife. "Today is a very important day. It's the day that my very favorite person in the whole world was born. Happy birthday, sweetheart," he said.

© Getty Images The couple coordinated their outfits

Kelly is sure to celebrate her big day in style as she stepped out in a sultry lace top for the the Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Awards 33rd Anniversary Gala in New York City on Tuesday. Both Kelly and Mark opted for sleek black suits, but Kelly elevated her ensemble with a sheer lace piece layered beneath her tailored look. The star's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup exuded soft glam courtesy of a shimmery eye and a glossy lip.

The couple supported their talk show's producer Michael Gelman at the event. "I'm not gonna lie, I got very emotional,"Kelly shared of the evening during Wednesday's episode of LIVE. "We don't leave the house very often, and any time I have to put on makeup at 6 p.m. I resent it," she added. However, despite the late night, the TV star hailed her speech honouring Micahel at the event as "a pleasure and a privilege".