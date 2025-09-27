Kelly Ripa embarrasses famous star with on-air blunder

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were joined by comedian Jimmy Fallon for an interview on Friday's instalment of LIVE. However, things took an amusingly awkward turn when Kelly hilariously confused Jimmy with his 12-year-old daughter, Winnie, while he reminisced about some recent special moments he shared with his kids. The Tonight Show host recalled some recent “bonding time” with his eldest child – only for Kelly to mistakenly refer to a photo of Jimmy as if it were his daughter, Winnie. "You take father and daughter trips?" Mark asked the late-night television anchor.

"Someone told me to do this. They said, 'Take a day where you just take one daughter and you guys have a little bonding time,'" explained Jimmy. While he took his younger daughter, Frances, to Mount Vernon in Virginia to visit George Washington’s house – thanks to her love of Hamilton – Jimmy and his older daughter, Winnie, enjoyed a getaway to Mohonk Mountain House in Upstate New York.

© ABC Jimmy Fallon appeared on LIVE with Kelly & Mark

"She wanted to go rock climbing, which is not my thing," shared Jimmy. A photo of the talk show host was then projected on the screen, showing him mid-climb on the side of a cliff, helmet on and securely strapped into a harness. "Oh my gosh! Look at her go!" said Kelly, confusing Jimmy with his daughter Winnie.

© ABC Kelly thought Jimmy was his daughter Winnie in the photograph

Visibly embarrassed by the mistake, Jimmy replied: "No, that's me." The audience burst into laughter as Kelly suddenly realized what she had said. "What do you mean, 'look at her go?' That's her!" added Jimmy, as the projection transitioned into a photo of Winnie climbing up the mountain.

© Getty Images Jimmy revealed who his dream guest would be

Mark couldn't help but make a joke out of the situation as he teased the TV star. "You have very nice legs, Jimmy!" he said. A cheerful selfie of the proud dad and Winnie, both dressed in matching striped shirts from their fun outing, was shown on screen – only for producers to flash the photo of Jimmy again moments later. "I'm a 51-year-old man! Get that picture off! I don't want to see it!" he said. "I don't shave my legs. I have hair."

Later in the interview, Jimmy was asked who his dream guest would be. "Is there someone who you haven't interviewed yet, who you'd like to?" asked Mark. "The new pope, maybe?" replied Jimmy. "The American pope. He's from Chicago." Jimmy went on to recall his time as an altar boy during childhood, mentioning that experience would make for an ideal conversation. "We could do a whole thing," he added.