Friday Night Lights stars reunite 19 years after show's premiere —fans all say same thing

If you're a Friday Night Lights fan, and you still haven't watched last night's Celebrity Weakest Link episode, you're in for a treat. On the Monday, October 13 installment of the FOX game show, fans of beloved teen shows of the early aughts were treated to a reunion between of their favorite stars, among them Aimee Teegarden and Scott Porter of Friday Night Lights. The actors starred as Julie Taylor and Jason Street on the beloved high school drama, which ran for five seasons from 2006 to 2011, and also starred Connie Britton, Kyle Chandler, Minka Kelly, Taylor Kitsch, Zach Gilford, and Jesse Plemons, among others.

After the episode — which also featured fellow teen show stars Beverley Mitchell and Barry Watson of 7th Heaven, Tatyana Ali and Daphne Reid of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Shenae Grimes and Matt Lanter of 90210 — aired, both Aimee and Scott took to Instagram to issue their thanks, with the former writing: "I had such a blast competing in an episode of Celebrity Weakest Link, everyone was amazing and it was honestly so much fun while also being a completely terrifying experience."

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with one writing: "Ahhhhhhhhhh can't wait to watch!!!!!!" as others followed suit with: "This is so fun!" and: "You and Scott both played???? I love this!!" as well as: "Yessss!!!!"

In coming months, Friday Night Lights will be joining the long list of beloved series to get the revival treatment, however, don't expect it to look all that much like the original 2006 show. The reboot, which was first announced in December 2024, will feature a new cast, though it will still feature much of the same sentiment and concept of the original show.

© WireImage Aimee and Scott in 2013

In August, Taylor, who starred as heartthrob Tim Riggins, confirmed he won't be part of the new show — even though he was asked. Speaking with The Wrap at the red carpet premiere for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, he confessed: "I was asked to do it," but confirmed: "I'm not going back, no."

The logline from Peacock reads: "The potential series takes place in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane, when a ragtag high school football team and their damaged interim coach make an unlikely bid for a Texas High School State Championship. Through their unexpected rise, the football team becomes a beacon of light for their town."