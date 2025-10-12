Shows premiering and returning this week — from Boston Blue to Matlock

Fall TV is in full swing. After the summer break, some of your favorite shows on television right now, like those from the One Chicago franchise or Law & Order, plus 9-1-1, have already made their comebacks. Still, there are plenty more shows to go, and with CBS premiere week kicking off Sunday, October 12, this week is especially packed with the return (or premieres) of some fan-favorites, including NCIS and the long-awaited Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue.

Here is some of what's on TV this week, plus where and what time to watch it.

1/ 10 © CBS Matlock The second season of the Kathy Bates helmed show premieres on CBS Sunday, October 12 at 8:30pm, days after the firing of cast member David Del Río over sexual assault allegations.



2/ 10 © CBS Elsbeth Season three premieres on CBS Sunday, October 12 at 9:30pm EST.



3/ 10 © CBS FBI Season eight premieres on CBS Monday, October 13 at 9pm.



4/ 10 © FilmMagic Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home A documentary about the final three years of Ozzy Osbourne's life as he and wife Sharon plan their return to England after 25 years of living in L.A., and prepare for his farewell gig. Out on Peacock Monday, October 13.



5/ 10 © CBS NCIS NCIS, along with NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney return to CBS on Tuesday, October 14 at 8pm, 9pm, and 10pm EST.



6/ 10 © Getty Images Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore An American Masters documentary about Marlee Matlin's ups and downs is out on PBS Tuesday, October 14 at 9pm.



7/ 10 © Netflix Keri Russell The Keri Russell-led series is back on Netflix Thursday, October 16 for season three.



8/ 10 © Getty Images Mr. Scorsese A five-part docuseries about Martin Scorsese is out on AppleTV+ Friday, October 17.



9/ 10 © CBS Fire Country Season four is out on CBS Friday, October 17 at 8pm EST.

