Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shows premiering and returning this week — from Boston Blue to Matlock
Subscribe
Shows premiering and returning this week — from Boston Blue to Matlock

Shows premiering and returning this week — from Boston Blue to Matlock

NCIS and its spin-offs are back on TV and streaming this week, as well as Matlock, Boston Blue, and more

Split image of Kathy Bates on Matlock and Donnie Wahlberg on Boston Blue© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Fall TV is in full swing. After the summer break, some of your favorite shows on television right now, like those from the One Chicago franchise or Law & Order, plus 9-1-1, have already made their comebacks. Still, there are plenty more shows to go, and with CBS premiere week kicking off Sunday, October 12, this week is especially packed with the return (or premieres) of some fan-favorites, including NCIS and the long-awaited Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue.

Here is some of what's on TV this week, plus where and what time to watch it.

1/10

Kathy Bates on the first episode of season 2 of Matlock, out October 12© CBS

Matlock

The second season of the Kathy Bates helmed show premieres on CBS Sunday, October 12 at 8:30pm, days after the firing of cast member David Del Río over sexual assault allegations.

2/10

Elsbeth dives into the world of late-night comedy when backstage tensions rise between a talk show host (Stephen Colbert), his head writer Laurel (Amy Sedaris) and her on-air sidekick husband, Mickey (Andy Richter)© CBS

Elsbeth

Season three premieres on CBS Sunday, October 12 at 9:30pm EST.

3/10

Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell© CBS

FBI

Season eight premieres on CBS Monday, October 13 at 9pm.

4/10

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne with their arms around each other both wearing black© FilmMagic

Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home

A documentary about the final three years of Ozzy Osbourne's life as he and wife Sharon plan their return to England after 25 years of living in L.A., and prepare for his farewell gig. Out on Peacock Monday, October 13.

5/10

Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas Torres, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, and Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight in NCIS season 23© CBS

NCIS

NCIS, along with NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney return to CBS on Tuesday, October 14 at 8pm, 9pm, and 10pm EST.

6/10

Marlee sign language red carpet floral dress© Getty Images

Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore

An American Masters documentary about Marlee Matlin's ups and downs is out on PBS Tuesday, October 14 at 9pm.

7/10

Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell in The Diplomat on Netflix© Netflix

Keri Russell

The Keri Russell-led series is back on Netflix Thursday, October 16 for season three.

8/10

Martin Scorsese attends the photocall at the 71st Taormina Film Festival on June 12, 2025 in Taormina, Italy© Getty Images

Mr. Scorsese

A five-part docuseries about Martin Scorsese is out on AppleTV+ Friday, October 17.

9/10

Kane Brown and Max Thieriot© CBS

Fire Country

Season four is out on CBS Friday, October 17 at 8pm EST.

10/10

Split image of Boston blue cast members Sonequa Martin-Green, Donnie Wahlberg and Ernie Hudson© Getty

Boston Blue

The Blue Bloods spin-off starring Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan is out on CBS Friday, October 17 at 10pm EST.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More