Exclusive: This Morning's Josie Gibson opens up about imposter syndrome, motherhood and finding confidence

She first captured the nation's heart when she won Big Brother back in 2010 – and more than a decade later, Josie Gibson has become one of Britain's most loved television personalities. The star, who hails from Pucklechurch, has gone from reality fame to a much-adored This Morning presenter, winning over ITV viewers with her Bristolian warmth and contagious laugh. With her fingers in many pies, Josie, 40, has been busy showing off a whole new side lately, after an incredible makeover transformed her into a Hungarian Horntail-inspired dragon to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
Josie got a Hungarian Horntail-inspired makeover to mark 20 years of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Josie's festive family traditions
"It took absolutely hours, but my goodness, it was so worth it," Josie tells HELLO! with a grin. "Ella does FX did all the prosthetics herself – it was one of a kind, designed just for me. Nobody else has worn it!"
It's fitting, then, that the This Morning star is something of a Harry Potter superfan – and she's passed that magic down to her seven-year-old son, Reggie. "Every Christmas, that's our tradition," she explains. "Some people watch Home Alone, but we all watch Harry Potter! I've even dressed Reggie up as Harry before – it's on my Instagram – and I can't wait for him to really get into it as he gets older."
Josie watches Harry Potter every Christmas
Harry Potter of Halloween
When it comes to Halloween, things get even more magical in the Gibson household. "My friend Wes runs a Harry Potter workshop for the kids," Josie explains. "They all line up like they're in Hogwarts, make their own potions and dress up – it's the cutest thing ever!"
Like many fans, Josie's already counting down the days to the new HBO Harry Potter series, which promises to reimagine the beloved books for a new generation. "HBO always does a brilliant job," she says. "I think this is going to be massive. All my era of TV is being brought back – and it's being brought back so well – so I cannot wait for this one."
The star had a panic attack when she first started on This Morning
Overcoming imposter syndrome
While her career might look effortless now, Josie admits she began her This Morning journey with a serious bout of imposter syndrome.
"When I first walked into the studio, I had such imposter syndrome that I actually had a panic attack," she recalls. "I couldn't breathe, I couldn't get my words out – and I was only doing a competition. So there's no way that I really should be in the position that I'm in today."
Her brother's teasing call afterwards didn't help. "He said, 'Well done, you've just made a complete [explicit] out of yourself!'" she laughs, but thankfully, the This Morning team saw Josie's potential.
The This Morning team celebrated their NTA in September
"They just kept rolling with me," she smiles. "They believed in me when I didn't even believe in myself. They really took a chance on me – they grew me as a presenter, they've looked after me and they've had my back ever since."
Now, Josie's confidence has blossomed – and she was there to celebrate with the whole team when they won a National Television Award for Best Daytime programme back in September. "I was so happy with that," she says. "I jumped out in my seat – it was a real shock, but it was brilliant. And I thought Allison's [Hammond] speech was amazing."
Josie describes her journey on This Morning as the ultimate adventure. "It's like the most random box of chocolates you'll ever get," she laughs. "One week I could be interviewing Jennifer Aniston, and the next I'm dressed as a pavement! But I love it. It's so random. It's been a part of our lives for I feel like forever. So to be part of something that's been around for that long? It's really lovely."
Josie charts the renovation of her smallholding in her new show
A new countryside adventure
Away from the studio lights, Josie has been channelling her creativity into a new countryside venture in Somerset. "I'm buying up orchards – I've got an orchard with a variety of apples now," she reveals.
Her new TV series, Josie's Taste Of The West, celebrates that passion for local produce. "I've been travelling all around the South West, exploring cheeses, oysters, lobsters. We've got some of the best produce in the world on our doorstep, so I was learning every day and it was such a joy to film. I just hope it's a real nod to everybody in the South West and all the amazing things that they do."
Josie has also been filming a renovation project – an eco-build smallholding she's creating from scratch – titled Josie Gibson's Big Country Build. "It's been quite stressful," she admits, "but it's kept me busy."
Josie is mum to seven-year-old Reggie
Downtime with Reggie
Between filming, motherhood and cider-making, Josie likes to unwind just like everyone else. "I love a bit of terrible telly – any dating shows like Married at First Sight and Love is Blind. I think that's the best show ever!" she laughs. "But mostly, I just love cuddling up with Reg. It's only me and him, really. He's seven now, but he's at a really lovely age."
While her son is growing up fast, Josie's relishing every moment. "I dropped him off at school the other day and asked for a kiss, and he said: 'No, everyone's looking,'" she smiles. "I was like, 'Oh no. He's got to that stage where he doesn't want to kiss me anymore!'"
From dragon transformations to eco-living, it's clear Josie is embracing every adventure life throws her way – and doing it all with her trademark humour and heart. "I've had a good time," she says simply. "I really enjoy life."
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year. To stay up to date with all the latest news and features, join the Harry Potter Fan Club at harrypotter.com. You can find makeup artists Ella Does FX and John Earlyon Instagram.