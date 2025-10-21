Exclusive: This Morning's Josie Gibson opens up about imposter syndrome, motherhood and finding confidence

The This Morning team celebrated their NTA in September

"They just kept rolling with me," she smiles. "They believed in me when I didn't even believe in myself. They really took a chance on me – they grew me as a presenter, they've looked after me and they've had my back ever since."

Now, Josie's confidence has blossomed – and she was there to celebrate with the whole team when they won a National Television Award for Best Daytime programme back in September. "I was so happy with that," she says. "I jumped out in my seat – it was a real shock, but it was brilliant. And I thought Allison's [Hammond] speech was amazing."

Josie describes her journey on This Morning as the ultimate adventure. "It's like the most random box of chocolates you'll ever get," she laughs. "One week I could be interviewing Jennifer Aniston, and the next I'm dressed as a pavement! But I love it. It's so random. It's been a part of our lives for I feel like forever. So to be part of something that's been around for that long? It's really lovely."