Josie Gibson reveals how Holly Willoughby convinced her to do I'm a Celebrity

If Josie Gibson needed any convincing to go into the I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle, she didn't have to look any further than her This Morning friends and colleagues.

In fact, it was the show's former presenter Holly Willoughby – having hosted the reality show in Australia alongside Declan Donnelly in 2018 – who played a big part in convincing Josie to take part.

"Holly said to me: 'Honestly, it's so beautiful there, Josie – you won't get over how beautiful it is,'" the bubbly Bristol-born presenter exclusively tells HELLO!, speaking just before swapping the famous daytime TV sofa for the less comfy climes of the Australian outback. "She said that when she got there, she got a bit emotional because it was just stunning," continues Josie, adding: "She will be rooting for me."

© Joel Anderson Josie said her good friend Holly Willoughby will be rooting for her

Josie's jungle fears

It is the beauty of her surroundings that will help the 38-year-old star get through the daunting first few days as she settles into her new home, alongside fellow celebrities including controversial former Ukip party leader Nigel Farage, JLS's Marvin Humes and Jamie Lynn Spears, the actress sister of pop star Britney.

"If there's a house spider in my house, I've got to get my brother round to sort it out – and he lives 20 minutes away," she says. "I'm not that keen on snakes, either. I'm going in for the money and the weight loss!"

© ITV The first episode of I'm A Celebrity 2023 will air on Sunday 19th November

Close bond with her son Reggie

But one thing Josie will find even harder than dealing with creepy crawlies is being away from her five-year-old son Reggie. "I've never gone a day without speaking to him, so it's going to be really weird," says the doting mum, whose luxury item is a silk pillowcase printed with a photo of Reggie's face.

Also giving Josie comfort is the fact that Reggie will be enjoying an Australian adventure of his own – he will be Down Under too, cheering his mum on from the nearby base for friends and family. "I've taken him out of school for educational purposes," says Josie with a smile. "This trip will teach Reg all the wonders of the world. I'm so lucky that he's able to experience all of this at such a young age."

© Instagram Josie with her five-year-old son Reggie

Josie's love life

She describes herself as "single as a Pringle", but Josie isn't hoping for anything in the way of jungle flings. "I'm not looking for any sort of love or romance. I'm just so obsessed with my little boy – he's the only man in my life," she says.

As an interviewer in her day job, Josie is looking forward to quizzing some of her campmates, who also include TV maitre d' Fred Sirieix and former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold. "I can't wait to have a conversation with Nigel," she says. "Every day is an interview with me because I'm naturally very nosy. I love getting to know people."

Pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.