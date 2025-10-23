Will NCIS: Tony & Ziva have a season 2? Everything Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have said

It's been over 18 months since we first learned that Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo would officially be returning to the NCIS world with a brand new mission in NCIS: Tony & Ziva, and on October 13, 2025, the first season of the highly anticipated drama will come to what is sure to be a dramatic conclusion. The series saw Tony DiNozzo, played by Michael, and Ziva David, portrayed by Cote, reunite for the first time in over five years on screen as they find themselves on the run across the continent. Season one episode ten's logline reads: "To stop a deadly international attack, Tony & Ziva risk it all and learn who they can trust."

Michael and Cote arrived "organically" at the concept for Tony & Ziva when they reunited for a podcast, which saw them rewatch the original NCIS series. Cote left the show in 2013 in season 11, and Michael followed in 2015 during season 13; viewers learned at that time that Ziva, who had moved to Israel, was presumed dead after an attack on her farmhouse – and that she had kept her daughter with Tony a secret.

Tony then left the NCIS organization to raise the young girl, but in 2019, both returned to NCIS for an episode arc that revealed Ziva was alive, and they reunited off-screen in Paris. Michael also briefly returned to the original series in 2024 for a tribute to David McCallum.

The spinoff's three-episode premiere was widely viewed, landing at number two in the United States and the United Kingdom when was released on Paramount+, and ranking in the top ten on the Nielsen streaming charts in its debut week. Variety called it a series that "delivers the goods so deftly that Tiva fans will have no problem saying 'better late than never' with conviction," as USA Today wrote: "This pivot is the perfect way to tell Tony and Ziva's story, which is haunted by all the things left unsaid during their sudden exits. It may be a shock to the system, but it is promising." Here is all we know about a possible season two…

First look trailer at NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Will there be a Tony & Ziva season 2?

"Season one was like a dream. It was so much fun to go back and revisit these characters. Where this goes, we know not," Cote told TV Insider. "All we know is that we had to do this. Michael and I felt we owed it to the fans. And so we’re really happy about this just being able to happen. We manifested it."

Paramount has not released any information about a possible season two.

© Paramount+ British actress Isla Gie stars as Tali, Tony and Ziva's daughter

Showrunner John McNamara added: "I try never to count my chickens before they’re hatched. I’m just focused on finishing this season and trying to make it as good as possible. And honestly, it is going to be entirely up to the fans and the subscribers to Paramount+ and ultimately to Paramount and CBS. It’s their property and it’s their money."

Who stars in NCIS: Tony & Ziva?

Joining Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo in the cast are Isla Gie as Tali DiNozzo, Tony and Ziva's daughter, as well as,Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Nassima Benchicou, Julian Ovenden, Terence Maynard, Lara Rossi, and James D’Arcy.

© Marcell Piti/Paramount+ Lara Rossi as Sophie, Amita Suman as Claudette, Cote De Pablo as Ziva David, Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo and Max Osinski as Boris

What is NCIS: Tony & Ziva about?

The new series follows Tony and Ziva living in Paris and raising their daughter, Tali. But when Tony’s security company is attacked, the two quickly find themselves being chased across Europe while they stand accused of bribing Interpol out of hundreds of millions of dollars.