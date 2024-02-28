Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo confirm NCIS return with brand new series - all we know

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will return to the NCIS world and they have a brand new mission. CBS Studios has confirmed that they will expand the ongoing franchise with NCIS: Europe, that will see Tony DiNozzo, played by Michael Weatherly, and Ziva David, portrayed by Cote de Pablo, reunite for the first time in 10 years on screen as they find themselves on the run across the continent.

“We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready,” the pair said in a statement. “The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘Tiva’ movement for years.

"To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!"

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo on NCIS

The series has been ordered by Paramount+ with a 10-episode run.

The pair last appeared in NCIS, where Ziva was killed off when a bomb exploded at her father's farm. Tony then left the team to raise their daughter, however, years later, it emerged Ziva was alive and had faked her own death to keep her family safe and let her attackers believe she was no longer a threat.

On her return, she completed one final mission with NCIS before being reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

© Cliff Lipson/CBS Michael Weatherly in NCIS

The new series will see them living in Paris, still, raising the daughter Tali – but when Tony’s security company is attacked, they must figure out who is attacking them while at the same time learning to trust each other in the field.

Michael has been hinting at a return for months, and last week he surprised fans when he made an appearance during the tribute episode to the late David McCallum, who played Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard.

The actor later shared a behind-the-scenes look at his comeback; posting a photo with NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah, who is directing two episodes in season 21, Michael penned: "Being back on #NCIS was truly Amazing. [Prayer emoji] to @BrianDietzen @CBS & @ncisverse. Seeing everyone behind the camera was a box of treasure: one glorious shining jewel was @DanielaRuah who is directing up a storm! #Ducky would have loved all the smiles! Gotta go- there's work to do!"

One fan replied with their hopes for a future reunion with Cote, writing: "I hope whatever work you have in progress, involves a certain Chilean [winking emoji]. I miss you guys onscreen! Miss the chemistry and magic you both create."

Replying to the message, Michael dropped a huge hint, adding: "The universe works in mysterious ways."

And it wasn't the first time Michael has teased fans about him and Cote returning to their roles, as he shared a New Year's post on December 31, 2023 which had one fan commenting: "We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting and enjoying that moment," prompting the actor to respond: "Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such 'moments'!"