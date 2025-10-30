DWTS 'Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night' 2025: from songs and dance styles to guest judge — everything we know

The cast of ABC's Dancing with the Stars is gearing up to rock and roll all night. Episode 8 of the hit reality ballroom dance competition show, which airs Tuesday, Nov. 4, will celebrate some of the best rock artists just a few days before the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts a new class of hall of famers (also airing on ABC) including Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes.

Following this past week's Halloween Night episode in which Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck and pro Jan Ravnik bid a teary goodbye, eight couples remain on the quest for the 2025 Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy: Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Andy Richter and Emma Slater, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov, and Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa.

© Disney Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik after performing during Halloween Night on DWTS

Here's everything we know so far about DWTS's next rockin' episode.

What is the DWTS theme week 8?

The week 8 theme, which airs Nov. 4, is Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night. ABC has described the episode as a night featuring "classic hits celebrating the legends of rock." DWTS has done other rock and roll themes in seasons past, but the Hall of Fame addition brings a new twist.

© Disney Gene Simmons of Kiss served as guest judge during last season's Hair Metal Night.

What songs and dance styles is DWTS doing on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night?

ABC announced the full lineup of songs and dances Wednesday for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night. In addition to individual dances, contestants and co-hosts will also take part in team dances.

Team Kool, which will perform to "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang, includes host Julianne Hough, team captain Andy and Emma, Robert and Witney, Alix and Val and Elaine and Alan. Team Chicago, performing "25 or 6 to 4" by Chicago, consists of host Alfonso Ribiero, team captain Danielle and Pasha, Whitney and Mark, Jordan and Ezra and Dylan and Daniella.

© Disney Nine DWTS couples perform during the Halloween Night Monster-thon

Other rock and roll numbers throughout the evening include an opening to "Pour Some Sugar On Me" by Def Leppard and "Fight The Power" by Public Enemy, choreographed by pro Britt Stewart, a tour cast dance to "Hey Ya!" by Outkast, choreographed by Mandy Moore, as well as a troupe dance to "Higher Ground" by Stevie Wonder.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy: Paso Doble to "Livin' On a Prayer" by Bon Jovi

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson: Paso Doble to "Icky Thump" by The White Stripes

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas: Paso Doble to "No More Tears" by Ozzy Osbourne

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: Jive to "I'm Still Standing" by Elton John

Andy Richter and Emma Slater: Contemporary to "God Only Knows" by The Beach Boys

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: Viennese Waltz to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Dionne Warwick

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov: Contemporary to "Dream On" by Aerosmith

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: Jazz to "River Deep – Mountain High" by Ike & Tina Turner

Who is the guest judge on DWTS for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night?

Rapper and TV personality Flavor Flav, a 2013 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will serve as guest judge on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night. The Public Enemy hype man has made a second career out of cheering on sports teams and musical artists that he's a fan of, including Taylor Swift, the WNBA, the United States women's national water polo team and the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team.

© Getty Images Flavor Flav of United States of America during the Women's Water polo Group B match between Greece and United States of America on Day 1 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France.

He even has a history of cheering on one of the DWTS contestants. In 2024 amid the Olympic controversy surrounding Jordan Chiles's bronze medal getting revoked, Flavor Flav designed a custom bronze clock necklace, a riff on his signature accessory, for her. "USA gonna Fight the Powers that be,,, in the meantime between time,,, Imma always a man of my word @JordanChiles," he posted on social media after promising to make her a gift that "NO ONE else has."