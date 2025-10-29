DWTS star Elaine Hendrix shares update from hospital during Halloween Night taping

Elaine Hendrix offered an update for Dancing with the Stars fans after co-host Alfonso Ribiero revealed at the top of Tuesday's show that the actress, 54, was being "assessed" by doctors at a hospital following an injury. While she has s previously dealt with pain from an old foot injury, this injury was new from performing on the show, she revealed in a video posted to social media from her hospital bed.

"Obviously I'm not in the ballroom," Elaine began. "I injured my ribs during 'Defying Gravity' [last week during Wicked Night] and today they just seized up and I couldn't move. They brought me to the hospital, but the doctor has said with a day or two of rest I should be able to continue and that's exactly what I want to do. I want to dance. I want to keep doing this. Alan [Bersten, Elaine's pro dance partner] is holding down the fort, he's amazing, he's awesome. I was so excited for this routine, you'll be able to see it in its rehearsal form. I love you all. Thank you for the support and please vote because I want to see you next week."

Alfonso's initial announcement on the show came after he introduced the other eight remaining dance couples, Elaine and Alan noticeably absent. "She suffered an injury in rehearsal this morning and is not here. Right now, she's at the hospital being assessed. [Elaine and Alan] are still in the competition and still need your votes. We'll explain more later on."

© Disney Elaine Hendrix performs during Wicked Night on DWTS

Elaine has been open previously about struggling with the aftermath of a foot injury that often makes rehearsals difficult. She originally began her performing career as a dancer, but everything changed after a car accident injury rendered those dancing dreams impossible. She pivoted to acting, but was thrilled to be able to return to her dancing roots this season. "I have a titanium joint in my right foot, so that renders half my foot unusable," Elaine explained in the opening package before her Wicked Night performance last week. "Every week, my body shifts into a new pain spot, but I just don't want to let it stop me."

Following a performance last week that left her tied for second place, Elaine said she was "so grateful," adding: I'm so grateful for this moment. I am 54, I am injured and I just did that!"