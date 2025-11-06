Meet Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew starring in new biopic

The film will not only celebrate Michael's legacy, but it will also showcase his childhood, early career moves, and of course, some of his most notorious performances and music videos. The movie's producers shared in a statement: "The film tells the story of Michael Jackson's life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world." The movie will also get personal and show what his life was like when the cameras weren't rolling. The statement continued: "Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins."