The BRIT Awards: most memorable moments of all time

Adele stole the show at the 2012 BRIT Awards for two reasons. Firstly, her performance of Rolling In The Deep was epic! And secondly, she was cut off by host James Corden during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year.

After taking to the stage and being handed her award by the late George Michael – who showed up especially because he knew Adele was the winner – Adele took a few moments to take in the roaring cheers from the crowd. However, it seems that BRIT bosses thought she took a little too long, as after a couple of words James appeared on the podium and informed her he had to cut her off so he could introduce Blur, who were closing the show.

A shocked Adele wound up throwing up her middle finger before storming off stage and Blur were welcomed by sounds of booing from the audience.

Adele got her own back the following year though when she won an award and gave a speech via a video link from LA. Slipping in a little dig, she said: "I won't keep you too long because I don't want to interrupt the Best Album speech at the end of the night…" Classic Adele.