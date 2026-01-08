Exclusive: Fiona Dourif on embracing her second act, and how her late mother led her to The Pitt

Noah Wyle may lead HBO Max's The Pitt, but the supporting cast of characters has caught the public's imagination in a way no ensemble show has for years. There was a character arc for everyone, whether it was workaholic Dr Samira Mohan, ADHD-driven protege Dr Frank Langdon hiding a huge secret, or Dr Cassie McKay, a second-year resident in her 40s who was a single mom and, as fans later discovered, wore an ankle monitor for an undisclosed court order.

Fiona Dourif, a long-time horror actress, was cast as McKay and tells HELLO! that she felt an affinity with the resident because both found their way later in life. "I've had struggles that were abnormal, and so has McKay," she said. "John [Wells] and Scott [Gemmill] were looking for a streetwise quality that can bleed into empathy as McKay brings a life experience that was very difficult, but can let her empathize with people who haven't had it that easy."

© Richard Knapp 'I've had struggles that were abnormal, and so has McKay,' says Fiona

When the second season opens, viewers will meet McKay 10 months after the events of the first. Yet as she continues to struggle with the fallout of the last year, there is a new lightness to her as she looks to the future.

"McKay is now 42 and is looking at what she wants her life to look like when she dies. What has she not been paying attention?" says Fiona, 44. "I think a lot of women in their middle age fall into this idea of giving to other people and not figuring out what they like and then realizing it would be very nice to be touched! I've been there, and it's nice to write that story for a character in her forties because it's true for a lot of women."

The actress tells HELLO! about building bonds on set, poker nights with Katherine LaNasa and Patrick Ball, and how the passing of her beloved mother has informed her life...

© Richard Knapp 'It's nice to write that story for a character in her forties.'

Recommended video You may also like Watch trailer for The Pitt season 2 on HBO Max

The trailer hinted viewers will see a settled McKay. How might that play out across the season? Fiona: McKay's journey in season two is the same as everybody's journey – of figuring out what they need to do for themselves after the mass casualty in season one. Self-care is the real issue in America for doctors – suicide rates being much higher than other professions – so that's a theme. But there's also an existential theme for McKay. She is 42 and is looking at what she wants her life to look like when she dies. What has she not been paying attention to because of this profession that helps other people? And the idea of motherhood [is there]; a lot of women in middle age fall into this trap of giving to other people but not figuring out what they like - and then realizing it would be very nice to be touched! I've been there, and it's nice to write that story for a character in her forties because it's true for a lot of women. Have you given input to where we will meet McKay in season two? Fiona: I'm playing something so close to the bone; the way the plot tends to mirror my life feels a little eerie! In my experience, the writers are also starting to write how I talk, which is so cool: I have this loud guffaw, and Noah [Wyle] wrote an episode in which he put in a line where I say to somebody, 'What, my witch's cackle?' And I genuinely have a witch's cackle, you can hear it from yards away! It's been very cool, and it makes you feel seen and everything easier.

© Warrick Page/MAX 'It feels very much like a play that we're performing.'

How will we see McKay develop in terms of the relationships with her colleagues? Fiona: There's some beautiful movement with Javadi. There are a lot of life lessons that the kid has to teach McKay, and the other way around. There is also a kinship with Samira, who I think is compassionate and very smart and has similar shortcomings as McKay. I think they are aligned, and that's been an interesting play I was not expecting.

Fiona's father Brad was a guest star in The Pitt's first season

There was some discourse in season one of an internal misogyny from Dr Robby with the way he treated Samira and McKay. Will that play out at all in season two? Fiona: Maybe it's my generation, but I never interpreted it that way. I think in his own way he is trying to make each doctor better, and so the way in which he was riding Samira was in hopes of helping her be the best doctor she could be. I actually thought he was harder on Langdon than he was on any of the women, ultimately. Producers said that crew had become too smooth at navigating the set when you returned for season two, to the show's detriment. Did you as actors feel the same way? Fiona: That would never apply to me! We don't shoot like a regular television show – there's maybe one camera rehearsal, but there's no marks and no lighting setups. We shoot 10 pages a day, and there's no chairs to sit down. This season [the cast] did get better at hitting our marks but it was the operators who had to dial it back, and it is also easier for us when it's dialed back because you can say to yourself, 'The camera is here to catch me so I'm just going to do the scene.' I think The Pitt is trying to make it [feel] much more like a stage; it feels very much like a play that we're performing.

© Richard Knapp 'There's a wisdom that fame is going to come and it's going to go.'

I have to ask about the decision not to give Cassie bangs this season. Was there a big conversation? Fiona: One thing we had to do over and over again [in season one] was stop because you couldn't see my face! It would be a really good take and they'd be like, 'We have to do it again. It's only Fiona's nose and chin!' And I saw a Reddit thread that noticed the length kept changing, and I was like, 'You guys, it's very hard to stay consistent for 8.5 months! We're growing and getting taller and getting older and gaining crow's feet and our hair changes!' We are told not go in the sun, so no beach time and you can't gain or lose weight, but also you work so much because you're in the scenes you're in, but you're also in the background of everybody else's scene… so I don't really have a life in the same way that McKay doesn't have a life.

© Warrick Page/MAX 'I don't really have a life in the same way that McKay doesn't have a life!'

Is there one thing that you can share that you're really looking forward to fans seeing in season two? Fiona: What I think is better about season two is that it has gore that I wasn't expecting. I think it's gorier, and it's funnier. It's an even sharper, higher roller coaster. We were all scared that we weren't going to be able to match season one which was such a runaway success! But then I saw the second episode of season two, and I was like, 'Oh, it's funny!' It's also occurred to me before that I think the success of The Pitt has to do with viewers unconsciously wanting to see flawed people trying their best to be good people. I think we're starved for it. The Pitt is full of three-dimensional characters who give a shit, and they're really good at something, and that is a beautiful quality of humanity.

© Instagram Patrick and Katherine help host a poker night with the cast

I heard that Patrick and Katherine have a poker night. Are you part of that? Fiona: Hell yeah, I'm part of that! I'm a founding member! Who's the best player? Fiona: Katherine! Katherine and our production designer Nina Ruscio are both poker sharks. They went to Las Vegas together, and Katherine had to drag Nina off the poker table at 3am at the Golden Nugget. She was like, 'Friends, do not leave friends at the Golden Nugget at 3am!' But we have a $40 buy-in – and look, I'm pretty bad at poker, but I'm slowly getting better. I tried to read a couple of things about poker. But Patrick's quite good; he paid his way through undergraduate college by playing poker.