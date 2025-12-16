The Pitt unveils new cast members for season 2 as it drops full length trailer

The Pitt is welcoming some new faces to the emergency room.

Thankfully, we are finally less than a month away from the HBO Max instant hit coming back for season two, which will premiere January 8.

And though many fans were left hanging knowing Tracy Ifeachor, who starred as Dr. Heather Collins, won't be returning, we are getting to meet some new characters coming into the fold for season two.

Luke Tennie, Travis Van Winkle, Meta Golding and Christopher Thornton have officially joined the cast for season two, and they all come from some pretty popular shows.

Per Variety, Luke, who recently had roles in fellow hits Shrinking and Abbott Elementary, will play Dr. Crus Henderson, a fourth-year resident who works the night shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

Travis, who has previous appearances in You and Fubar, will play Curtis Larson, an aggressive patient of the ER; Meta, whose recent credits include Rabbit Hole and Netflix newcomer Ransom Canyon, will play Noelle Hastings, a nurse; and last but not least, Christopher, who previously appeared on Magnum P.I. and The Lincoln Lawyer, will play Dr. Caleb Jefferson, a psychiatric attending physician.

The Pitt stars and is produced by E.R. alum Noah Wyle, and depicts the lives of ER doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals in a hospital in Pittsburgh, each hour episode representing an hour of their chaos-filled 15-hour shift.

HELLO!'s own resident TV expert Nicky Morris previously told me of the show: "The Pitt became a word-of-mouth sensation after its premiere earlier this year, and season 2 is shaping up to be another big hit. This very timely series not only showcases the harsh realities of working in healthcare, but keeps viewers engaged with compelling and adrenaline-pumping story arcs."

In addition to Noah, The Pitt also stars Taylor Dearden, Patrick Ball, Shawn Hatosy, Katherine LaNasa, Isa Briones, Fiona Dourif, Shabana Azeez, and Supriya Ganesh, among others. Season two will be set on one injury-prone day: the Fourth of July.

Back in July, Lawrence Robinson, known for Three Ways, also joined the cast in a recurring role, as Brian Hancock, a sweet, charming, and kind-hearted patient who turns a soccer injury into a possible meet-cute with one of the doctors.

Also recurring in season two are Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard and Lucas Iverson.

Earlier this year, The Pitt won five of their 13 Emmy nominations, including one for Noah himself for best actor. It was previously reported that as for his character Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch's storyline for season two, it will include him coming to terms with the fact that he needs help to manage his mental health.