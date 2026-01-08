Taylor Sheridan switches gears on Kayce Dutton spin-off with quiet change

One (of many) forthcoming Yellowstone spin-off is already getting a bit of a facelift — while it's still in production.

It doesn't take being a Yellowstone viewer to know that fans were devastated when the original show came to an end last year, however, now the story of the Dutton family will live on through not one but two spin-offs, one based on Luke Grimes' character Kayce Dutton, and another based on Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser's characters Beth and Rip, which is tentatively titled The Dutton Ranch.

Kayce's spin-off was initially titled Y: Marshals, and has been up to now advertised as such, but it has recently made a subtle change.

© Getty Images Luke is returning as Kayce Dutton

CBS has quietly changed the name of the upcoming Taylor Sheridan show, which is already in production, from Y: Marshals to… Marshals.

A CBS representative told The Hollywood Reporter that Y: Marshals was only a working title, although it had not been flagged as such in most recent press materials and in its public announcements, including that of its premiere date (March 1).

Nonetheless, the network's spokesperson maintained that the "Y" was "always considered silent" internally, though it will remain in the show's logo, as it appears on a pinned post on Luke's Instagram promoting the show's release date.

In Marshals, Luke's character Kayce joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence.

Its premiere episode is being written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Greg Yaitanes, and is slated to drop midseason in CBS' post-Tracker Sunday 9pm time period.

It has welcomed eight cast members so far, including three from the mothership show, Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill and Mo Brings Plenty, as series regulars.

© FilmMagic It appears Kelsey will not be part of the spin-off

Also joining the spin-off are Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin, Arielle Kebbel, known for Rescue: HI-Surf, Ash Santos, known for Pulse, and Tatanka Means, known for Reservation Dogs, also as series regulars, plus Brett Cullen, who was most recently on Ransom Canyon, under a recurring role. Brecken will reprise his role as Kayce's son, Tate Dutton, while Gil and Mo Brings Plenty are reprising their original Yellowstone characters as Thomas Rainwater and Mo, respectively.

© Getty A Beth and Rip spin-off is also currently in the works

However, missing from the cast additions is Kelsey Asbille, who played Kayce's wife and Tate's mom Monica in the original show, though it was previously reported her absence will likely be explained.

Executive producer and writer Spencer, speaking to Entertainment Weekly about how Luke's character will develop, especially as he focuses on both his new gig and fatherhood, seemingly without his wife, shared: "He is a cowboy, but he is also a Navy Seal, so he has this incredible toolkit of skills to put to the test," adding: "He's a guy who excels running into the fire. As we saw all through Yellowstone, he is really the essence of being a protector, so it felt very natural for him to end up in a position like this where he's putting others first."