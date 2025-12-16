Sam Elliott's Landman co-star reveals what it's really like having him on set

Sam Elliott has spent close to 60 years working on film and TV sets, and he still can't get enough.

The A Star is Born actor's first credited acting role was as "Cardplayer #2" in the iconic Western film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in 1969, and most recently, he has been starring as T.L. Norris in Taylor Sheridan's Landman season two.

And not only does he show no signs of stopping, but it appears the set is still his favorite place to be, even when he's not needed.

© Getty Images The actor with Taylor, who he also worked with for 1883

Speaking with People, Kayla Wallace, Sam's co-star on Landman, who stars as lawyer Rebecca Falcone revealed that Sam "never leaves" the set, "even if he's not in a scene, he shows up early to set."

"He'll find a place to sit — a bench, an apple box, whatever. He's not fussy," she further shared, adding that he is "just happy to sit there and be a part of it and watch all of us perform," and that "it's really cool."

Colm Feore, who plays fellow lawyer Nathan," also gushed about Sam, emphasizing: "The support, there's really that feeling of a remarkable ensemble, a company of support."

© FilmMagic Kayla and Sam at the Landman season two New York City premiere

He added that having him there "does up" the stakes, "when you're trying not to suck."

Recommended video You may also like TRAILER: Landman season two

Especially if you miss Yellowstone, Landman is among the shows that our own resident TV expert Nicky Morris recommends to fill that Dutton family-shaped hole. "If anyone knows how to create a gripping Western drama, it's Taylor Sheridan. With strong performances from a stellar cast, led by Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore this gritty oil industry series is a must-watch for Yellowstone fans," she says.

Sam has also gushed about joining Landman, which releases its next episode December 21. Speaking with Deadline alongside his co-star Billy Bob, he said: "1883 was one of the greatest gifts I've ever been handed. Know what I mean? Taylor's a gifted man. He's got a lot of really talented people around him."

© FilmMagic Sam with his co-star Billy Bob, who plays his son

Giving insight into his initial hesitation over coming back to another Western-esque show, and the fact that he hadn't worked since 1883 (another Taylor show), save for voicing a few episodes of Family Guy, he explained: "I didn't work, after 1883. I hadn't done anything. Is that by choice? Yeah, sure. I mean, I got offers to do stuff, and they're not always great offers. They're easy to turn down," noting: "But I got offered stuff that my agents would like to have seen me do."

© WireImage The Landman season two cast

"I had a number of physical things I was dealing with, some of them directly because of my experience on 1883, and some I had before that reared back up on me after shooting," he further shared, adding: "That show beat the [expletive] out of me."

"I had a fall. I've got two torn tendons in my hip that are aren't going to heal up, he added. "I can't hear anything anymore, because of all the [expletive] gunfire. We were using these full loads, all the way through the show. I've been around that [expletive] all my life."