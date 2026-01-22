Exclusive: Finding Her Edge cast reveal their epic on-ice fails and Heated Rivalry comparisons

Netflix has a new series set in the world of ice rinks that may fill the hole left by Heated Rivalry.

Finding Her Edge is based on the 2022 novel of thesame name by Jennifer Iacopelli, and follows the three Russo sisters as they navigate the pressures of their family's figure skating legacy; Adriana (Madelyn Keys), trains with new partner Brayden (Cale Ambrozic) while still holding a candle for her ex-partner Freddie (Olly Atkins); older sister Elise (Alexandra Beaton) struggles with the pressure of carrying on the Russo name amid injuries, and younger sister Maria (Alice Malakhov) is desperate for her father to realize her passions lie elsewhere.

Don't expect the same spice levels as Heated Rivalry, though, as this is a strict TV-PG, and as Cale laughs: "You can watch this one with your parents; it won't be too awkward."

Trailer for Finding Her Edge on Netflix

The love triangle between Adriana, Brayden and Freddie is at the center of the series but as Olly tells HELLO! in our exclusive interview, "the love triangle is the center and everything revolves around it, but everything also feeds into it – the family, the competition, these characters' past and how they feel about each other as well their sport and their place in the world."

"The love triangle is what gets people in and draws them in because of those wonderful comparables [The Summer I Turned Pretty, My Life with the Walter Boys] but beneath the love triangle, there is another one: Adriana and her two sisters, and I love that there is that familial love triangle happening as well," adds Madelyn.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Olly Atkins as Freddie O'Connell and Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo in Finding Her Edge

This is the big break for all three young actors, who have been steadily working for several years in series such as We Were Liars, and Percy Jackson, and they're clearly ready. "We just clicked instantly," says Cale.

"We all had stuff in common and we were all just so gracious and generous with each other, and I think it shows in the final product. That's another beautiful thing about our show, you can really feel that passion that we have for each other."

© NETFLIX Madelyn as Adriana Russo and Cale Ambrozic as Brayden Elliot

What was it about these characters that you all loved? Cale: We had the choice of picking who we wanted to audition for, and right off the bat I read Brayden, and I said, 'That's ridiculous, this guy is crazy.' It's a challenge to play a part like that and to do it every day – it kind of makes you feel gross a little bit – but there was something about him that really attracted me to the project then seeing that he was much deeper than what they had put on the page to start with, there was something that was really interesting and I was grateful do it. Madelyn: Adriana is a character that I really relate to, and I empathize with as someone who can take a lot of responsibility for the things that are going on in her life, and sometimes too much responsibility, and needs to be pulled out of her head sometimes. Adriana is someone who feels like she has to put in a lot of work to make things good and is someone who feels that things aren't just going to come to her, she has to make things happen for herself. I think that sort of scrappiness is really admirable, but it also can come with the downside of having difficulty embracing the present moment, and that's absolutely something that I'm trying to work on myself. And I have always been a big fan of figure skating, so as soon as I knew that might be a possibility. I was hooked. Olly: I can't remember exactly which scene it was that I connected with right away, but I read it, and I just knew exactly where Freddie was coming from, not just in this one scene, but in his life that was leading up to this moment and his relationship. I had a note for every line, and that was one thing where I really felt like I could dive into this character and really bring him to life.

© NETFLIX 'The love triangle is what gets people in and draws them in because of those wonderful comparables, The Summer I Turned Pretty, My Life with the Walter Boys'

Were any of you ice dancers? Cale: I played hockey growing up. I grew up in Edmonton, Alberta, so that was kind of a prerequisite – as soon as you're out of the womb, they put skates on you and shove you out on the ice – but it didn't translate to figure skating success, unfortunately. That was a skill that I had to ram my face against a wall constantly to figure out, quite literally, actually. It's extremely difficult, and it is not the same. There is the toe pick, and that thing is out there to hurt you. It wants nothing but pain for you, and I learned that the hard way. I still can't walk straight. I walk with a permanent limp these days.

It sounds like there were some epic fails… Madelyn: In our makeup trailers, we had different photos of different moments throughout filming, so if we film a scene from a different day, we can match the hair and makeup exactly as it looked, but also because it's fun and we like looking at these enjoyable moments that we've had. There's a move called a spiral in figure skating, which has nothing to do with actually spinning but is a position where you have your arms out and one leg up, kind of like an arrow, and I can usually do that in regular life. But I was wearing one of these gigantic warm-up coats that goes down to your knees, and I was trying to show off and do a spiral, but my center of gravity was just wrong, so across three different mirrors on the hair and makeup trailer we had pictures of pre-fall, mid-fall, post fall. Cale: And if you run fast enough down the trailer, you can see it in full motion!



© NETFLIX 'Beneath the love triangle, there is another one: Adriana and her two sisters'

How did you three build your chemistry? Olly: [Cale and I are] both from Vancouver, and we met on our way out to the shoot, so we had a little bit of time beforehand to get acquainted and we became pretty fast friends. Cale: Kind of scary fast. Madelyn: We're all still scared. But Cale and I first met at our choreography rehearsal for the train dance scene that you see in episode two, which is a very sensual moment, and so we had to run into it and just say, 'OK, nice to meet you, we're cool, I'm going to be very close to you now.' And the three of us had dinner that night. Cale: We just clicked instantly. We all had stuff in common, and we were all so gracious and generous with each other, and I think it shows in the final product. That's another beautiful thing about our show: you can really feel that passion that we have for each other. It's such a beautiful project, and I'm just grateful to be working with you guys. Olly: It's became a wholesome interview out of nowhere. Cale: Yeah, I don't get sappy often, but I don't know what it is about you. You just make me sappy.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX By the end of season one, Team Russo is even more fractured

There are inevitably going to be comparisons to Heated Rivalry, even though these are wildly different shows. Are you ready for those comparisons? Cale: You can watch this one with your parents; it won't be too awkward. The comparisons are going to come; there's nothing we can do about that, but I'm just so grateful that ice sports are getting the recognition that it deserves and that Canada is really getting a great little reputation right now. Olly: The comparisons happen because it means people are talking, so I'm pretty stoked about it, to be honest. Heated Rivalry is a pretty incredible show, and I'm absolutely thrilled for a Canadian show of that scale to blow up as it has. But anybody who watches our show for two minutes is going to realize that they're different shows. They exist in two different worlds, and I'm very grateful that both of them do exist. Madelyn: A rising tide lifts all ships, right? I'm glad that we are seeing more Canadian content being celebrated, and I'm glad more people are going to be on the ice, hopefully doing these sports, and that we get to celebrate these love stories.



.All 8 episodes of Finding Her Edge are available on Netflix globally now.