The Summer I Turned Pretty viewers left feeling nervous after 'chaos' of episode 9

Warning: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 9 ahead.

TV viewers who tuned into the ninth episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty have been left feeling nervous after the latest instalment was widely labelled a "filler" episode. The third season of the hit Prime Video series, based on Jenny Han's beloved novels, kicked off on 16 July – and has had fans hooked ever since. As the final chapter in Belly's love story with Conrad and Jeremiah, expectations are sky-high. But with just two episodes to go, many fans worry the show is running out of time to tie up its biggest emotional arc.

HELLO!'s avid TSITP viewer Andrea Caamano shared her thoughts: "I was really excited for the antepenultimate episode of season three after episode eight – it had set the bar so high. But it ended up being a bit underwhelming. The main storyline was Belly getting her backpack stolen and carrying her luggage for hours around Paris just to retrieve it. Ultimately, the episode felt more like a honeymoon interlude for Taylor and Steven, finally in the space where they belong. Here's hoping the final two episodes truly deliver."

© Erika Doss/Prime Episode 9 followed the aftermath of Belly and Jeremiah's wedding in episode 8 Fans share the same complaint After the episode dropped, fans took to social media to air their frustrations. "What a waste of an episode!!" said one person. "What happened to episodes like eight? That was a banger and this fell short! "Now I'm super nervous there isn't going to be much Conrad and Belly relationship development! Two eps left!! Dang it!! We need a whole season with them being together! Ugh!"



© Erika Doss/Prime Viewers were left worried there wasn't enough time to wrap up Conrad and Belly's plotline Another viewer added: "We're upset because episode nine wasted precious finale time when there are only two episodes left. "Instead of showing Conrad's growth being acknowledged or meaningful Paris development, we got repetitive filler – more Steven yelling at Conrad, more Jeremiah pity parties and 20 minutes of bag chasing. "We didn't even get to see Belly truly growing in Paris – just one day of chaos instead of actual character development. "With the series ending, every scene should advance the story – not repeat the same dynamics we've already seen. This felt like padding when we needed payoff."



© Amazon Prime Belly flies to Paris to process her feelings But not everyone was disappointed Despite the criticism, some fans praised the quieter moments of the episode, especially Belly's solo storyline. One person said: "Episode nine was so perfect!! Everybody crashed and it set up everything for the rebuilding era. 'Jere' 'con' 'oui' will live rent free in my head and Adam being gagged by the confession was so funny," while another penned: "Yes, episode nine could've been better, but I did love seeing Belly get her bag back! I'm not team Jeremiah, but he deserves to be happy too. Conrad and Belly deserve a beautiful wedding and to live a happy life together."

© Erika Doss/Prime Why The Summer I Turned Pretty is worth the watch This coming-of-age show has captured viewers' hearts for many reasons: a swoon-worthy love triangle, a stacked soundtrack and that rare ability to offer pure comfort when you need it most. If you're craving some cosy escapism, The Summer I Turned Pretty is ready to wrap you in its warm, nostalgic embrace.

