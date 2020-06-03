7 films about racial injustice that are must-watches

The worldwide campaign #blackouttuesday saw supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement post a black square to social media to show solidarity following the unlawful death of George Floyd. While this gesture of support was a start, it is still essential that we continue to ask what more can be done, and how we can further educate ourselves on the social and systemic injustices that black people face every day. With this in mind, we have put together a list of must-watch films that do just that. While there are plenty of amazing films, TV shows and documentaries out there, check out our roundup to get you started.
MORE: The stars sharing powerful messages to support the Black Lives Matter movement
If Beale Street Could Talk
This heartbreaking film follows Tish, who is deeply in love with her fiance, Fonny, when he is arrested for a crime he didn't commit by a racist police officer, who arranges that he go to jail for the crime. Regina King won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role, and Rotten Tomatoes described the film as "[honouring] its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft".