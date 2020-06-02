Sweet Magnolias has got everyone talking for its heartwarming and uplifting plot, but the cast have certainly been a topic of discussion for fans too. The Netflix series, which tells the story of three childhood friends who decide to embark on a new business venture, stars none other than Britney Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn, as Noreen and many viewers at home took to social media to share their surprise and delight.

Apart from being the younger sibling of a global superstar, Jamie Lynn has enjoyed success for herself as an actress and is perhaps best known for starring as Zoey Brooks in teen comedy-drama Zoey 101 on Nickelodeon. However, it's been a while since the 29 year old has appeared on screens so fans were naturally pleased to see her return to acting.

Jamie Lynn Spears stars in new Netflix show Sweet Magnolias

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote "I've been trying to figure out who Noreen is all day! It's Jamie Lynn Spears! It was so obvious yet so hard to see until now!" while a second person simply wrote: "That's Jamie Spears?? Oh wow! #SweetMagnolias." Another fan was clearly pleased to see the actress on their screen again, as they wrote: "Jamie Lynn Spears is the best part of #SweetMagnolias, change my mind." While a fourth person didn't recognise the actress at first, as they quipped: "Took me almost 4 episodes to realize that Jamie Lynn Spears is Noreen in #SweetMagnolias."

The series focuses on the lives of three childhood friends

In the Netflix series, Jamie Lynn plays Noreen Fitzgibbons, the pregnant fiancé of Bill Townsend, the ex-husband of lead character Maddie Townsend, with whom she was having an affair before his divorce to Maddie. The show, which is based on the series of novels of the same name, stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie (Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Once Upon A Time), Chris Klein as her ex-husband Bill (American Pie), Brooke Elliot as Dana Sue Sullivan and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur.

